World Bank trims East Asia, Pacific GDP forecast amid Covid-19 concerns

Global Economy

Reuters
15 July, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 05:36 pm

Related News

World Bank trims East Asia, Pacific GDP forecast amid Covid-19 concerns

The East Asia and Pacific region, excluding China, is expected to grow 4% this year, World Bank President David Malpass said, down from a 4.4% forecast in March, with countries like conflict-torn Myanmar facing a deeper-than-expected slump

Reuters
15 July, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 05:36 pm
Photo of World Bank. Photo: Collected
Photo of World Bank. Photo: Collected

Growth in East Asia and the Pacific this year will likely be slower than previously thought, the World Bank said on Thursday, as many countries in the region grapple with spikes in Covid-19 cases, new variantsand vaccine supply constraints.

The East Asia and Pacific region, excluding China, is expected to grow 4% this year, World Bank President David Malpass said, down from a 4.4% forecast in March, with countries like conflict-torn Myanmar facing a deeper-than-expected slump.

Including China, which the global lender said will likely grow 8.5% in 2021, the region is expected to expand by 7.7% this year, faster than a 7.4% projection made in March, Malpass told a streamed news conference.

The speed by which nations could roll out vaccines remained a risk to the outlook, with many countries in the region unlikely to be able to fully vaccinate their population until 2024, Malpass said.

"The immediate priority for developing countries is widespread access to Covid-19 vaccines that match their deployment programmes," Malpass said.

The World Bank chief said he is concerned about developing nations falling behind in what has become a two-speed recovery with advanced economies posting a stronger rebound as more of their people get fully vaccinated.

"This is the reason why we have a major focus on expanding the reach of vaccines," said Malpass, who earlier this month announced the bank was raising financing for Covid-19 vaccine purchases and deployment to $20 billion from its previous target of $12 billion.

Malpass again urged advanced economies to give up excess doses of Covid-19 vaccines for developing countries which are facing greater needs.

Unlike countries like Britain and Germany which are preparing to remove most remaining restrictions, many in the region are reimposing targeted lockdowns to arrest a surge in cases and control the spread of more contagious variants.

The worsening Covid-19 crisis in Myanmar, which has been in turmoil since its military took power in a coup on Feb. 1, could push its economy into a "bigger contraction" this year, Malpass said. The World Bank forecast a 10% slump in Myanmar's economy in March.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Southeast Asia / World Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

1d | Videos
TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

1d | Videos
From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident