World Bank poised to host climate loss and damage fund, despite concerns

Global Economy

Reuters
05 November, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 09:04 am

Related News

World Bank poised to host climate loss and damage fund, despite concerns

A special UN committee tasked with implementing the fund met for a fifth time in Abu Dhabi this week - following a deadlock in Egypt last month - to finalise recommendations that will be put to governments when they meet for the annual climate summit COP28 in Dubai in less than four weeks' time

Reuters
05 November, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 09:04 am
World Bank poised to host climate loss and damage fund, despite concerns

Countries moved a step closer on Saturday to getting a fund off the ground to help poor states damaged by climate disasters, despite reservations from developing nations and the United States. 

The deal to create a "loss and damage" fund was hailed as a breakthrough for developing country negotiators at United Nations climate talks in Egypt last year, overcoming years of resistance from wealthy nations.

But in the past 11 months, governments have struggled to reach consensus on the details of the fund, such as who will pay and where the fund will be located. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A special UN committee tasked with implementing the fund met for a fifth time in Abu Dhabi this week - following a deadlock in Egypt last month - to finalise recommendations that will be put to governments when they meet for the annual climate summit COP28 in Dubai in less than four weeks' time. The goal is to get the fund up and running by 2024. 

The committee, representing a geographically diverse group of countries, resolved to recommend the World Bank serve as trustee and host of the fund - a tension point that has fuelled divisions between developed and developing nations.

Housing a fund at the World Bank, whose presidents are appointed by the US, would give donor countries outsized influence over the fund and result in high fees for recipient countries, developing countries have argued.

To get all countries on board, it was agreed the World Bank would serve as interim trustee and host of the fund for a four-year period.

Jennifer Morgan, Germany's special climate envoy, said in a post on X that Berlin "stands ready to fulfil its responsibility - we're actively working towards contributing to the new fund and assessing options for more structural sources of financing".

Others were less optimistic.

"It is a sombre day for climate justice, as rich countries turn their backs on vulnerable communities," said Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at nonprofit Climate Action Network International.

"Rich countries ... have not only coerced developing nations into accepting the World Bank as the host of the Loss and Damage Fund but have also evaded their duty to lead in providing financial assistance to those communities and countries."

The committee also recommended that developed countries be urged to continue to provide support to the fund, but failed to resolve whether wealthy nations would be under strict financial obligation to do chip in.

"We regret that the text does not reflect consensus concerning the need for clarity on the voluntary nature of contributions," a US State Department official told Reuters.

The US attempted to include a footnote clarifying that any contributions to the fund would be voluntary, but the committee chair did not allow it. The US objected to that denial.

Sultan al-Jaber, who will preside over the COP28 talks, said he welcomed the committee's recommendations and that they would pave the way for an agreement at COP28. 

World+Biz

World Bank / climate change / Damage funds

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Palestinians leave their homes following Israeli bombardment on Gaza City on 30 October 2023. Bangladesh has more than 70 students, mostly medical students, from the Gaza Strip alone. Photo: AP

Dhaka's Palestinian students: 'How can I study when my people are suffering'

2h | Panorama
Dengue fever outbreaks come in waves. Hospitalised dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital in August this year. Photo: Nayem Ali

Dengue rates plunged after the release of lab-altered mosquitoes

2h | Panorama
Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

1d | Panorama
Asymmetry jewellery updates your entire look with a simple shift in design perspective. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When imperfection is perfect: Into the edgy world of asymmetric jewellery

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

14h | TBS World
Fabulous records of Lionel Messi in football

Fabulous records of Lionel Messi in football

13h | TBS SPORTS
6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

17h | TBS World
The geopolitical situation is now gaining importance in the boardrooms of US companies

The geopolitical situation is now gaining importance in the boardrooms of US companies

15h | TBS World