World Bank to offer $30B over 15 months to ease looming food crisis-Treasury report

Global Economy

Reuters
18 May, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 07:12 pm

Related News

World Bank to offer $30B over 15 months to ease looming food crisis-Treasury report

Reuters
18 May, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 07:12 pm
Photo of World Bank. Photo: Collected
Photo of World Bank. Photo: Collected

The World Bank will make $30 billion available to help stem a food security crisis threatened by Russia's war in Ukraine, which has cut off most grain exports from the two countries, the U.S. Treasury said in a report on food security plans from international financial institutions on Wednesday.

The total will include $12 billion in new projects and $18 billion funds from existing food and nutrition-related projects that have been approved but have not yet been disbursed, the Treasury report said.

Top News / World+Biz

World Bank / food crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

10h | Interviews
Graphics: TBS

Facebook and Bangladeshi politicians: A new tide in mass political communication?

11h | Panorama
Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

1h | Videos
Foods that have the most protein

Foods that have the most protein

1h | Videos
How Putin revived Nato

How Putin revived Nato

5h | Videos
Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists