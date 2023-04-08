World Bank could lend $50bn more over decade with reform: Yellen

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
08 April, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 11:27 am

Related News

World Bank could lend $50bn more over decade with reform: Yellen

BSS/AFP
08 April, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 11:27 am
World Bank could lend $50bn more over decade with reform: Yellen

The World Bank's ongoing reform could result in a $50 billion lending boost over the next decade, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told AFP ahead of stakeholders' meetings next week where key changes are expected to be announced.

Central bankers, finance ministers and participants from more than 180 member countries are expected to gather in the US capital for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank's spring meetings in the coming week.

A key topic of discussion will be the World Bank's evolution, amid a push for lenders to revamp and meet global challenges like climate change. The United States is the largest shareholder of the World Bank Group.

"I expect there to be an update of the bank's mission to add building resilience against climate change, pandemics, and conflict and fragility to the core goals," Yellen said in the interview with AFP Thursday.

She added that there needs to be a recognition that these challenges aren't separate or conflicting but rather, inextricably linked.

"Second, there will be an announcement that the bank is stretching its financial capacity to meet these objectives, and adopting changes or endorsing changes that could result in an additional $50 billion in extra lending capacity over the next decade," Yellen said.

The move would be a significant resource boost marking a 20 percent rise in the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (IBRD) sustainable lending level. The IBRD is the World Bank's middle-income lending arm.

Seeking added reforms

Yellen also said there would be an announcement on updating the bank's operational model to "orient it towards the goals that we're setting."

Among other things, this includes creating more incentives for the mobilization of both domestic and private capital.

"We seek additional reforms during the rest of this year," Yellen said.

In March, the World Bank submitted an evolution plan to be discussed with its development committee on April 12, during the spring meetings.

Noting that World Bank President David Malpass has laid a "solid foundation" for the ongoing work, Yellen added that she expects US candidate Ajay Banga to be elected to the helm of the organization and continue the revamp.

Banga was the sole nominee for the position after Malpass announced this year that he would step down early.

'Hopeful sign'

Also on policymakers' agendas next week are support for war-torn Ukraine and debt restructuring.

"We have seen some movement by China on participating in debt restructuring for Sri Lanka, which is a hopeful sign," Yellen said.

As global growth slows, the World Bank previously warned that the outlook is especially tough for the poorest economies -- which face sluggish growth driven by heavy debt burdens and weak investment.

Yellen had earlier said that China should move more quickly on some debt restructurings.

Discussions on this front will continue next week as a newly formed global sovereign debt roundtable gathers, she told AFP.

"We're having useful technical discussions on important elements of debt restructuring. China has been participating, and we all continue to press China for improvements," she said.

Washington will continue pushing for a speedier and more predictable operation of the G20 "common framework" for debt restructuring as well.

On Ukraine, Yellen said: "Once again, we will work with all of our allies to insist that Russia cease its brutality in Ukraine."

She added that the United States would press for economic support alongside its partners on this front.

Top News / World+Biz / USA

World Bank / Janet Yellen / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The betel nuts are brought to this bazaar from all across Ukhiya upazila, Teknaf and Ramu. Photo: Nusmila Lohani

Shonapara's gold: A tiny betel nut market worth crores

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Best 7-seaters in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
Priced at around Tk5 lakh, the City Boy is roughly about the size of a CNG and takes about two hours to charge. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Palki Motor's City Boy: Are electric cars the future of Bangladeshi public transport?

1d | Panorama
Somehow, the region’s famously vulnerable economies are holding their own. Photo: AFP

Latin America has learned how to fight a financial crisis

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Corporate earnings will recover in January-June

Corporate earnings will recover in January-June

38m | TBS Markets
Bangabandhu national stadium being renovated

Bangabandhu national stadium being renovated

1h | TBS SPORTS
Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

1d | TBS World
Financial account deficit widens despite negative import growth in February

Financial account deficit widens despite negative import growth in February

23h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

3
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

6
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula