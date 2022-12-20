World Bank approves $1.69 billion for Pakistan flood relief projects

Reuters
20 December, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 01:46 pm

A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo/
A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo/

The World Bank has approved financing of $1.69 billion for flood relief projects in Pakistan, it said in a statement on Monday.

Pakistan's already stressed economy took a further hit after severe floods earlier this year submerged large swathes of the country, killing nearly 1,700 people, damaging farmlands and infrastructure.

The World Bank financing is aimed at relief projects in the south-eastern Sindh province, which it said was worst-affected by the floods.

