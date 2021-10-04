Where are the 336 politicians in the Pandora papers from?
Thirty-five current and former leaders and over 300 politicians from more than 90 countries and territories are featured in the biggest trove of leaked offshore data, the Pandora Papers.
The papers on Sunday (3 October) revealed how the high profile public figures secretly amassed property and assets.
The list includes people like King of Jordan, ex-UK PM Tony Blair and his wife, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Czech prime minister Andrej Babis and many more.
Some of the names are listed below:
Heads of state
- Jordan Abdullah II, King of Jordan
- Dominican Republic Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic
- Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan
- Montenegro Milo Đukanović, President of Montenegro
- Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Kenya
- Ecuador Guillermo Lasso, President of Ecuador
- Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of the Congo
- Gabon Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of Gabon
- Chile Sebastián Piñera, President of Chile
- Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar
- Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine
Former heads of state
- Paraguay Horacio Cartes, former president of Paraguay
- Colombia César Gaviria, former president of Colombia
- Peru Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, former president of Peru
- Honduras Porfirio Lobo Sosa, former president of Honduras
- Panama Ricardo Martinelli, former president of Panama
- Colombia Andrés Pastrana, former president of Colombia
- Panama Ernesto Pérez Balladares, former president of Panama
- Panama Juan Carlos Varela, former president of Panama
Heads of government
- Ivory Coast Patrick Achi, Prime Minister of Côte d'Ivoire
- Czech Republic Andrej Babiš, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic
- United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Emir of Dubai
- Lebanon Najib Mikati, Prime Minister of Lebanon
Former heads of government
- United Kingdom Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
- Italy Silvio Berlusconi, former Prime Minister of Italy
- Hong Kong Tung Chee-hwa, former Chief Executive of Hong Kong
- Hong Kong Leung Chun-ying, former Chief Executive of Hong Kong
Politicians
- Honduras Nasry Asfura, current mayor of Tegucigalpa
- Israel Nir Barkat, former mayor of Jerusalem and current member of the Knesset
- Brazil Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank of Brazil
- Mexico Jorge Arganis Díaz Leal, Secretary of Communications and Transport
- Ecuador Jaime Durán Barba, consultant of former President of Argentina Mauricio Macri
- Brazil Paulo Guedes, Minister of the Economy
- Netherlands Wopke Hoekstra, Minister of Finance and Leader of the Christian Democratic Appeal
- Serbia Siniša Mali, Minister of Finance and former Mayor of Belgrade
- Argentina Zulema María Eva Menem, former First Lady of Argentina and daughter of former president of Argentina Carlos Menem
- Argentina Daniel Muñoz, secretary of former president of Argentina Néstor Kirchner
- Israel Haim Ramon - former Vice Prime Minister of Israel and former member of the Knesset
- Mexico Julio Scherer Ibarra [es], former advisor of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador
- Pakistan Shaukat Tarin, Finance Minister of Pakistan
- Malaysia Daim Zainuddin, former Minister of Finance and Chief of the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP)
- Philippines Arthur Tugade, Secretary of Transportation
- Philippines Andres D. Bautista, former Chairman of the Commission on Elections and Chairman of the Presidential Commission on Good Government
- Philippines Dennis Uy, businessman, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan to the Philippines and business associate to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte
- Sri Lanka Nirupama Rajapaksa, former Deputy Minister of Water Supply & Drainage