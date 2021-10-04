Where are the 336 politicians in the Pandora papers from?

Thirty-five current and former leaders and over 300 politicians from more than 90 countries and territories are featured in the biggest trove of leaked offshore data, the Pandora Papers.

The papers on Sunday (3 October) revealed how the high profile public figures secretly amassed property and assets.

The list includes people like King of Jordan, ex-UK PM Tony Blair and his wife, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Czech prime minister Andrej Babis and many more.

Some of the names are listed below:

Heads of state

Jordan Abdullah II, King of Jordan

Dominican Republic Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic

Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan

Montenegro Milo Đukanović, President of Montenegro

Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Kenya

Ecuador Guillermo Lasso, President of Ecuador

Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of the Congo

Gabon Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of Gabon

Chile Sebastián Piñera, President of Chile

Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar

Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine

Former heads of state

Paraguay Horacio Cartes, former president of Paraguay

Colombia César Gaviria, former president of Colombia

Peru Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, former president of Peru

Honduras Porfirio Lobo Sosa, former president of Honduras

Panama Ricardo Martinelli, former president of Panama

Colombia Andrés Pastrana, former president of Colombia

Panama Ernesto Pérez Balladares, former president of Panama

Panama Juan Carlos Varela, former president of Panama

Heads of government

Ivory Coast Patrick Achi, Prime Minister of Côte d'Ivoire

Czech Republic Andrej Babiš, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic

United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Emir of Dubai

Lebanon Najib Mikati, Prime Minister of Lebanon

Former heads of government

United Kingdom Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Italy Silvio Berlusconi, former Prime Minister of Italy

Hong Kong Tung Chee-hwa, former Chief Executive of Hong Kong

Hong Kong Leung Chun-ying, former Chief Executive of Hong Kong

Politicians