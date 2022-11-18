Wheat set for weekly decline on Black Sea deal extension

Global Economy

Reuters
18 November, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 09:45 am

Related News

Wheat set for weekly decline on Black Sea deal extension

Reuters
18 November, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 09:45 am
An employee holds wheat at a grain warehouse near the village of Moskovskoye, outside Stavropol in southern Russia, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
An employee holds wheat at a grain warehouse near the village of Moskovskoye, outside Stavropol in southern Russia, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Chicago wheat futures rose for the first time in three sessions on Friday, although the market is on track to end the week in a negative territory as an extension of the Black Sea export deal eased concerns over global supply.

Corn rose for a second session while soybeans gained ground.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 0.3% at $8.08-3/4 a bushel, as of 0121 GMT, and the market has lost around half a percent this week.

Corn Cv1 rose 0.2% to $6.68-1/2 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 gained 0.4% to $14.22-3/4 a bushel. For the week, corn is up 1.5%, while soybeans have lost almost 2%.

The deal aimed at easing global food shortages by helping Ukraine export its agricultural products from Black Sea ports was extended for four months on Thursday, though Russia said its own demands were yet to be fully addressed.

The agreement, initially reached in July, created a protected transit corridor and was designed to alleviate shortages by allowing exports to resume from three ports in Ukraine, a major producer of grains and oilseeds.

Concerns over adverse weather in key exporting countries continued to support prices.

Argentina farmers could reduce the area they plant with soy if more rain does not bring relief to drought-plagued farmlands soon, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said Thursday as it forecast moderate showers in parts of the country's farm belt.

 A prolonged drought has forced farmers to delay planting soy, which is only 12% complete, versus 29% at the same date last year. The current crop's total planted area is projected at 16.7 million hectares (41.3 million acres), the exchange said.

The International Grains Council trimmed its forecast for 2022/23 global wheat production by one million tonnes, to 791 million tonnes, and maintained its 2022/23 world corn crop outlook at 1.166 billion tonnes.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, wheat, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Thursday, and were net even in corn futures, traders said. 

MARKET NEWS

The dollar rose and equity markets slid on Thursday after hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials reminded investors a less-aggressive monetary policy is unlikely with US employment data still showing a tight labor market. 

Top News / World+Biz

wheat / soybean / Black Sea Deal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cinnamon bittern, a elusive heron-like bird, trapped in foldable fish traps. Its fate is sealed. Photo taken in Savar this monsoon.. Photo Foridi Numan

Foldable Fish Trap: A death blow to our wetlands

27m | Earth
A recent press release issued by the Parliament Secretariat said it recommended taking necessary steps (including medical tests) to identify “real” “third gender” individuals. The medical test, if it comes to fruition, may see the next census number for Hijras fall even further. Photo: TBS

From the fringes to the margins: The Hijra dilemma

1h | Panorama
Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

23h | Thoughts
Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

1h | Videos
What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

14h | Videos
Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

16h | Videos
Know about new Income Tax Return rules

Know about new Income Tax Return rules

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

3
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'