Wheat drops from 14-year high; corn, soybeans ease

Reuters
08 March, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 12:58 pm

Wheat drops from 14-year high; corn, soybeans ease

Chicago wheat futures slid for the first time in seven sessions on Tuesday, with prices falling almost 8%, although losses were limited by concerns over Black Sea supplies amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Corn lost more than 2% and soybeans slipped 0.2%.

"We are seeing a drop in Chicago futures today but that doesn't mean prices in the physical market will come down," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at agriculture brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.

"Wheat supplies are tight and demand remains absolutely strong."

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 lost 7.8% to $11.54-1/4 a bushel, as of 0203 GMT, after climbing to its highest since March 2008 at $12.78 a bushel earlier in the session.

Corn Cv1 dropped 2.2% to $7.34 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 fell 0.2% to $16.56 a bushel.

While Ukrainian ports remain shut, deepening Western sanctions against Russia are discouraging importers from entering into deals, hitting supplies from the Black Sea region. The two countries account for about 29% of global wheat exports.

Export demand for European Union wheat surged last week and is expected to continue to rise with Ukrainian ports closed and dealers reluctant to trade Russian wheat. 

Leading Moscow agriculture consultancy SovEcon on Monday cut its forecast for Russian wheat exports for the period July 2021-June 2022 by 0.8 million tonnes to 33.5 million tonnes, the Interfax news agency reported.

SovEcon said in a statement that it had based its latest assessment on the assumption that active military operations in the Black Sea region would slow the pace of exports in March-April.

More rains expected in coming days will help Argentina's corn and soy crops in their late development stages, an agricultural meteorologist told Reuters on Monday, adding that drier weather later in the month could also support the start of the harvest. 

The US Agriculture Department said that weekly US export inspections of wheat totalled 343,000 tonnes, down from 430,000 tonnes last week.

