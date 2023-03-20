Wheat and corn fall after Black Sea grain export deal extended

Global Economy

Reuters
20 March, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 06:52 pm

Related News

Wheat and corn fall after Black Sea grain export deal extended

Reuters
20 March, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 06:52 pm
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Representational image. Photo: Reuters

Highlights:

  • Ukraine Black Sea grain deal extended for at least 60 days
  • Cheap Black Sea exports will continue
  • Big Brazilian crop, banking problems depresses soybeans
  • Risk-off mood in banking concern

Chicago wheat and corn fell on Monday after a deal to export grains by sea from war-torn Ukraine was extended, enabling cheap Ukrainian grain to continue flowing into world markets.

Soybeans fell with the focus on ample supplies from a record crop in Brazil coupled with a risk-off mood following turbulence in the banking sector.

Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat Wv1 fell 1.6% to $699 a bushel by 1204 GMT, corn Cv1 fell 0.9% to $6.28-1/4 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 slipped 0.5% to $14.68-1/4 a bushel.

European wheat BL2K3 and rapeseed COMc1 also fell sharply.

The deal allowing a safe Black Sea shipping corridor to export Ukrainian grain was renewed on Saturday for at least 60 days, despite hopes for 120 days, after Russia warned any further extension beyond mid-May would depend on removing some Western sanctions.

"Wheat and corn markets are weaker after the safe shipping agreement for Ukraine's exports was extended," said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager. "Whether extended for 60 days or 120 days does not matter that much in the near term."

"Overall the extension means that a lot of cheap Ukrainian wheat and corn will still be coming onto the global market. Russia is also exporting strongly after a huge wheat crop."

"With only about four months to the new crop, a lot of old crop supplies will be chasing demand which looks bearish for prices."

Brazil's record soybean crop this season will allow the nation to boost exports to China while also increasing domestic soybean processing.

"Soybeans are seeking weakness from the massive crop in Brazil," Ammermann said. "This is compensating for the continued reductions in crop forecasts after drought damaged the Argentine harvest."

"There is a general risk-off mood today which is also weakening soybeans."

World+Biz

corn / wheat / Black Sea grain deal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

8h | Brands
Shanta Lifestyle, an interior design studio located at Bir Uttam Mir Shawkat Sarak, Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Find your perfect statement piece with chandeliers from Shanta Lifestyle

10h | Brands
Photo: Reuters

Why most plastic can't be recycled

6h | Panorama
The picturesque Itna-Mithamoin-Austagram road goes straight through a vast haor area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green meadows, tourist-free roads and empty restaurants: The haors of Kishoreganj in spring

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

2h | TBS Stories
Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

3h | TBS World
Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

9h | TBS Entertainment
The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

9h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max