Wheat and corn fall after Black Sea grain export deal extended

Highlights:

Ukraine Black Sea grain deal extended for at least 60 days

Cheap Black Sea exports will continue

Big Brazilian crop, banking problems depresses soybeans

Risk-off mood in banking concern

Chicago wheat and corn fell on Monday after a deal to export grains by sea from war-torn Ukraine was extended, enabling cheap Ukrainian grain to continue flowing into world markets.

Soybeans fell with the focus on ample supplies from a record crop in Brazil coupled with a risk-off mood following turbulence in the banking sector.

Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat Wv1 fell 1.6% to $699 a bushel by 1204 GMT, corn Cv1 fell 0.9% to $6.28-1/4 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 slipped 0.5% to $14.68-1/4 a bushel.

European wheat BL2K3 and rapeseed COMc1 also fell sharply.

The deal allowing a safe Black Sea shipping corridor to export Ukrainian grain was renewed on Saturday for at least 60 days, despite hopes for 120 days, after Russia warned any further extension beyond mid-May would depend on removing some Western sanctions.

"Wheat and corn markets are weaker after the safe shipping agreement for Ukraine's exports was extended," said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager. "Whether extended for 60 days or 120 days does not matter that much in the near term."

"Overall the extension means that a lot of cheap Ukrainian wheat and corn will still be coming onto the global market. Russia is also exporting strongly after a huge wheat crop."

"With only about four months to the new crop, a lot of old crop supplies will be chasing demand which looks bearish for prices."

Brazil's record soybean crop this season will allow the nation to boost exports to China while also increasing domestic soybean processing.

"Soybeans are seeking weakness from the massive crop in Brazil," Ammermann said. "This is compensating for the continued reductions in crop forecasts after drought damaged the Argentine harvest."

"There is a general risk-off mood today which is also weakening soybeans."