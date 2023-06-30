What Pakistan needs to do under the IMF programme

Global Economy

30 June, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2023, 01:46 pm

Related News

What Pakistan needs to do under the IMF programme

30 June, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2023, 01:46 pm
A salesman looks at a television screen showing the Pakistan&#039;s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presenting the budget for the 2023/24 fiscal year in the parliament in Islamabad, at a shop in Karachi, Pakistan, June 9, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo
A salesman looks at a television screen showing the Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presenting the budget for the 2023/24 fiscal year in the parliament in Islamabad, at a shop in Karachi, Pakistan, June 9, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

 The International Monetary Fund and Pakistan have struck a staff-level agreement for the provision on $3 billion in bailout funds under a stand-by arrangement (SBA).

The deal comes under an SBA instead of Pakistan's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme that the country entered in 2019 and which was set to expire on Friday. The IMF said the SBA "builds on" efforts under the EFF.

The IMF board will meet in mid-July to approve the staff-level agreement.

Here are some key facts about the agreement:

CHALLENGING REFORMS

- Pakistan's power sector has been specifically mentioned by the IMF, which called for a "timely" rebasing of tariffs to ensure that costs are recovered. This means hiking prices for consumers despite already record high inflation in what is an election year.

- Pakistan's central bank should withdraw import restrictions put in place to control external payments in the face of fast-depleting foreign exchange reserves, but which had throttled economic growth. Reserves stand at $3.5 billion, barely enough to cover a month's worth of controlled imports.

- The country has been asked to commit fully to a market determined exchange rate, remove controls and eliminate multiple exchange rate practices in different markets, even as the rupee has depreciated to record lows in recent weeks.

- The central bank has also been asked to remain "proactive" to reduce inflation. The bank paused its rate hike process at a scheduled meeting this month. Days later, it implemented an off-cycle 100 basis point hike to take its policy rate to 22% on the demand of the IMF.

- Losses in state-owned enterprises, which are burning a hole in government finances, will need stronger governance. The government has budgeted only about 15 billion Pakistani rupees ($52.42 million) in receipts from a stalled privatisation process.

MORE FUNDING

- Despite the larger than expected IMF bailout, the agreement stressed that Pakistan will have to continue to mobilise multilateral and bilateral financial support.

- Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have pledged a combined $3 billion that is expected to come in now that the IMF deal has materialised. Debt rollovers from China, Pakistan's largest creditor, will also be key.

- Ensuring the materialisation and building of a spending framework for pledges secured earlier this year in an international donor conference will be key. Over $9 billion in climate-related pledges were made to help Pakistan recover from devastating floods in 2022.

- Pakistan needs $22 billion to fund its external payment obligations, including international debt servicing, in the financial year 2024, that starts on Saturday, July 1, and ends on June 30, 2024.

STAYING THE COURSE

- The IMF has stressed that it is important that the revised annual budget is executed as planned, and the authorities resist pressures for unbudgeted spending or tax exemptions in the period ahead.

- The agreement states that the full and timely implementation of the programme will be critical for its success in light of the difficult challenges.

- The fund has called on Pakistan for "steadfast policy implementation" and "fiscal discipline" to overcome its current challenges, which include record high inflation, a gaping fiscal deficit and building up low reserves.

World+Biz / South Asia

Pakistan / IMF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the reserve of coal is dwindling at the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited, many local workers are living with uncertainty about future livelihoods. Photo credit: Mumit M

As Bangladesh's oldest mine runs out of coal, its miners are running out of luck

2d | Panorama
During the Sunamganj flood last year, Dreamwater provided their filters to flood-affected people. Photo: Courtesy

Dreamwater: Solving the paradox of water crisis in flood-prone Bangladesh

2d | Panorama
Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

3d | Panorama
The batteries used by these e-rickshaws are not certified by BSTI yet there are more than three million e-rickshaws in Bangladesh currently. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Illegal battery factories, lead pollution thrive as 'unauthorised' e-rickshaws take over streets

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

2d | TBS World
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

2d | TBS Stories
This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

2d | TBS Stories
Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh