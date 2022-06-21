WFP cuts refugee food rations as global hunger situation worsens

Global Economy

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 10:52 am

Related News

WFP cuts refugee food rations as global hunger situation worsens

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 10:52 am
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Food rations for refugees and displaced people are being cut by as much as half as the world faces a worsening hunger crisis fueled by the war in Ukraine and funding constraints. 

"We are being forced to make the heart-breaking decision to cut food rations for refugees who rely on us for their survival," WFP Executive Director David Beasley said Monday in a statement. 

There is a massive funding shortfall with millions set to go hungry as prices rise and climate shocks hit yields. Food prices have neared a record high after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sharply reduced Kyiv's key exports of grain and vegetable oil, adding to price pressures from logistics snarl-ups and a rebound in demand after the pandemic.

Efforts to let Ukraine resume crucial agricultural exports are moving slowly, Bloomberg reported. 

Refugees living in Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan and Uganda are being most affected by food ration cuts, the United Nations agency said. 

The WFP has already significantly reduced rations to refugees across its operations.

The UN humanitarian office (OCHA) estimated that some 18 million people will face severe food insecurity in the next three months across the arid belt that stretches across Africa beneath the Sahara. Its $3.8 billion appeal for the region is less than 12% funded, OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke said.

"The situation has reached alarming levels in Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Niger, where people will experience emergency levels of food insecurity during the lean season between June and August," he told the media in May, adding that the levels of food insecurity were the worst since 2014.

According to the UN refugee agency, 67% of refugees and asylum seekers came from countries with food crises in 2021. With 6 million people fleeing Ukraine this year alone, a lack of access to food may spur millions more people to migrate.

"This, coupled with devastating conflict and climate extremes, is hitting refugees the hardest," the WFP said.

In Burkina Faso, rations are currently at 75% in areas that are hard-to-reach and the most food insecure, and 50% at other sites, the World Food Programme said.

Rations have already been cut by half for displaced people and refugees in Chad, it said. The WFP will be forced to reduce them further from July if more funding is not received.

In Mauritania, the food component of the food-cash ration is being cut by 50% at Mbera camp, it said.

Top News / World+Biz

Global Hunger / food crisis / global food crisis / WFP / refugees / Food Ration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

1h | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

2h | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

1h | Wheels
Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

18m | Videos
Relation between per capita income and living standard

Relation between per capita income and living standard

18m | Videos
LaLiga files complaints against PSG and Manchester City

LaLiga files complaints against PSG and Manchester City

1h | Videos
Who is responsible for the flood?

Who is responsible for the flood?

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply