Western banks face Russian triple whammy

Global Economy

Reuters
25 February, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 08:38 pm

Related News

Western banks face Russian triple whammy

The 8% fall in the STOXX Euro 600 Banks Index on Thursday and a 3% decline in share prices of American lenders like JPMorgan (JPM.N) reflects a triple whammy of risks

Reuters
25 February, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 08:38 pm
The logo of French bank Societe Generale is pictured at the entrance of the bank&#039;s headquarters in La Defense near Paris February 12, 2015. Photo: Reuters
The logo of French bank Societe Generale is pictured at the entrance of the bank's headquarters in La Defense near Paris February 12, 2015. Photo: Reuters

Western executives watched with horror as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine on Thursday. Bank bosses like Frédéric Oudéa of Société Générale (SOGN.PA) and UniCredit's (CRDI.MI) Andrea Orcel have more to fear than most.

The 8% fall in the STOXX Euro 600 Banks Index on Thursday and a 3% decline in share prices of American lenders like JPMorgan (JPM.N) reflects a triple whammy of risks.

The selloff is partly down to a gloomier economic outlook. A protracted conflict could push up energy and food prices, dampen consumer confidence and slow the pace of central-bank rate hikes. Money market prices suggest investors now think the U.S. Federal Reserve is less likely to raise policy rates by 50 basis points in March. Delays would postpone a much-anticipated windfall for Western banks, whose lending margins improve with higher interest rates.

Sanctions present a further problem. Banks in Italy, France and Austria hold $68 billion of combined exposure to Russia as of September 2021, almost five times the total for American lenders, Bank for International Settlements data shows.

Much of that is cross-border lending to large Russian companies. If domestic economic pain mounts or the value of the rouble collapses, Russian borrowers could struggle to repay loans. Excluding Russia from the SWIFT banking network might make it harder for banks like UniCredit and SocGen to collect interest payments. The French group had 3 billion euros of exposure to larger Russian companies at the end of 2020, European Banking Authority data shows, while its Italian rival has about 5 billion euros of cross-border Russian loans. Lenders are already increasing their provisions against potential defaults, one senior banker told Reuters Breakingviews.

A final risk affects Western banks' Russian subsidiaries. Raiffeisen's (RBIV.VI) local unit, for example, brought in one-third of its parent's earnings last year. Those businesses would face heavy losses if the economy tanks. There's also a danger that Russian authorities respond to Western sanctions on lenders like Sberbank (SBER.MM) and VTB (VTBR.MM) by seizing foreign-owned banks at home. In a worst-case scenario, where lenders had to write off the equity in their Russian subsidiaries, Raiffeisen's Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio would fall by 1 percentage point, JPMorgan analysts calculate. The equivalent hit for UniCredit would be at most 40 basis points. Such scenarios are distant right now. But it's clearly enough to keep investors on their toes.

Top News / World+Biz

Western Banks / Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

9h | Food
Photo: Noor A Alam

BBQ Bangladesh: A chicken lovers’ utopia

9h | Food
Ukrainian service members walk with M141 Bunker Defeat Munition weapons supplied by the United States during drills at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv in the Lviv region, Ukraine, February 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Russo-Ukrainian war: Red harvest of expansionism and failed diplomacy

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prabhas-Pooja's warm chemistry on Jaan Hai Meri song

Prabhas-Pooja's warm chemistry on Jaan Hai Meri song

46m | Videos
Anushka Sharma starts Chakda Xpress preps

Anushka Sharma starts Chakda Xpress preps

46m | Videos
Recession in Kataban's pet business

Recession in Kataban's pet business

2h | Videos
Last 30 seconds before death

Last 30 seconds before death

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused