Wells Fargo wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit over commercial lending

Global Economy

Reuters
08 May, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 09:50 am

Related News

Wells Fargo wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit over commercial lending

Reuters
08 May, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 09:50 am
A Wells Fargo Bank is shown in Charlotte, North Carolina, US on September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
A Wells Fargo Bank is shown in Charlotte, North Carolina, US on September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

A federal judge on Friday dismissed class-action claims that Wells Fargo & Co, the fourth-largest US bank, misled or defrauded shareholders about its commercial loans.

US District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco said shareholders failed to adequately allege that Wells Fargo unjustifiably inflated the quality of its loans, understated loss reserves or misstated its lending practices.

Shareholders claimed to have lost billions of dollars in Wells Fargo stock as the San Francisco-based bank in 2020 gradually revealed the "previously unknown level of risk" in its commercial loans.

The proposed class covers shareholders in the three years ending Oct 13, 2020, a period when Wells Fargo's share price fell 54%.

But the judge concluded that Wells Fargo had underwriting standards that "proved largely accurate or conservative, not inflationary," and did not mislead shareholders about the size of loans relative to the value of borrowers' businesses.

Because he found no false or misleading statements, Alsup did not address whether Wells Fargo intended to defraud anyone.

He said the shareholders, led by the Employees' Retirement System of the State of Hawaii, could file an amended complaint to address deficiencies in their case.

Lawyers for the shareholders did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Wells Fargo and its lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests.

Since 2018, Wells Fargo has operated under consent orders from the Federal Reserve and two other US financial regulators to improve governance and oversight. The Fed also capped the bank's assets at $1.95 trillion.

The bank has faced much criticism over its practices since 2016, including for opening accounts without customer permission and charging borrowers for auto insurance they did not need.

The case is Employees' Retirement System of the State of Hawaii v. Wells Fargo & Co, US District Court, Northern District of California, No. 20-07674.

World+Biz / USA

Wells Fargo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A demonstrator holds up an abortion flag outside of the US Supreme Court as justices hear a major abortion case on the legality of a Republican-backed Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on abortion doctors, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, 4 March, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Potential Supreme Court abortion decision shows callous disregard for women's lives

18h | Panorama
Kingfisher on overhead cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

White-breasted Kingfisher: Keeping calm and cool in our claustrophobic capital

21h | Panorama
Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

23h | Wheels
Team members of Strides Co: CTO Ariq Mansur (L-R), CEO Zahia Khondoker and COO Alavi Khondoker. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Strides Co: A platform that set out to meet demands for contemporary clothing

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How incidents like harassment of tourists can affect the tourism business

How incidents like harassment of tourists can affect the tourism business

11h | Videos
Demand for Bangladesh-made garments growing in global market

Demand for Bangladesh-made garments growing in global market

11h | Videos
Russia conducts nuclear weapons exercises in Baltic Sea

Russia conducts nuclear weapons exercises in Baltic Sea

12h | Videos
Alina campaigns for Russia in war against Ukraine, says EU

Alina campaigns for Russia in war against Ukraine, says EU

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

4
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years