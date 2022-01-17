Wealth of world's 10 richest men doubled in pandemic: Oxfam

The world's 10 wealthiest people more than doubled their fortunes to $1.5 trillion during the pandemic as poverty rates soared, according to a study released by charity Oxfam on Monday, ahead of a high-profile World Economic Forum (WEF) event.

Oxfam typically releases a report on global inequality at the start of the World Economic Forum meeting. in Davos.

That event usually sees thousands of corporate and political leaders, celebrities, campaigners, economists and journalists gather in the Swiss ski resort for panel discussions, drinks parties and schmoozing.

However, for the second year running, the meeting (scheduled for this week) will be online-only after the emergence of the Omicron variant derailed plans to return to an in-person event.

Heads of state will join chief executives and other prominent figures this week to discuss the planet's most pressing issues - from climate change to Covid-19 vaccine inequity - at the WEF's Davos Agenda 2022 conference.

The online meeting will be a springboard for the WEF's annual summit, which normally sees the world's rich and powerful converge on the Swiss mountain resort of Davos each winter, but which has been moved to the summer due to the pandemic.

Here are some figures on global inequality: