Wealth of world's 10 richest men doubled in pandemic: Oxfam

Global Economy

Reuters
17 January, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 08:42 am

Related News

Wealth of world's 10 richest men doubled in pandemic: Oxfam

Reuters
17 January, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 08:42 am
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

The world's 10 wealthiest people more than doubled their fortunes to $1.5 trillion during the pandemic as poverty rates soared, according to a study released by charity Oxfam on Monday, ahead of a high-profile World Economic Forum (WEF) event.

Oxfam typically releases a report on global inequality at the start of the World Economic Forum meeting. in Davos.

That event usually sees thousands of corporate and political leaders, celebrities, campaigners, economists and journalists gather in the Swiss ski resort for panel discussions, drinks parties and schmoozing.

However, for the second year running, the meeting (scheduled for this week) will be online-only after the emergence of the Omicron variant derailed plans to return to an in-person event.

Heads of state will join chief executives and other prominent figures this week to discuss the planet's most pressing issues - from climate change to Covid-19 vaccine inequity - at the WEF's Davos Agenda 2022 conference.

The online meeting will be a springboard for the WEF's annual summit, which normally sees the world's rich and powerful converge on the Swiss mountain resort of Davos each winter, but which has been moved to the summer due to the pandemic.

Here are some figures on global inequality:

  • Billionaires have seen a record surge in their wealth during the pandemic, according to aid agency Oxfam.
  • The 10 richest people have boosted their fortunes by $15,000 a second or $1.3 billion a day during the pandemic.
  • They own more than the world's poorest 3.1 billion people combined.
  • A new billionaire has been created every 26 hours since the pandemic began.
  • More than 160 million people are estimated to have been pushed into poverty during the health crisis.
  • Inequality between nations is expected to rise for the first time in a generation and is also growing within countries.
  • Wealthy nations are rebounding faster. Output in rich countries will likely return to pre-pandemic trends by 2023 but will be down 4% on average in developing countries, according to the World Bank.
  • In 2023, per capita incomes are likely to remain below 2019 levels in 40 developing countries, the bank says.
  • Inequality is contributing to the death of at least 21,300 people each day - one person every four seconds, according to Oxfam's report.
  • An estimated 5.6 million people in poor countries die each year due to lack of access to healthcare, while hunger kills more than 2.1 million annually, the report said.
  • The proportion of people with Covid-19 who die from the illness in developing countries has been estimated at roughly double that of rich countries.
  • Just over 7% of people in low-income countries have received a vaccine dose compared with more than 75% in high-income countries.
  • The wealthiest 1% of the world emits more than twice as much planet-warming carbon dioxide as the bottom 50%.
  • If unchecked, climate change could push up to 132 million people into extreme poverty by 2030, according to World Bank estimates.
  • The pandemic has set back global progress towards gender equality, too. It will take nearly 136 years for women to be on an equal footing with men - up from 99 years pre-pandemic.

Top News / World+Biz

wealth / Richest / World Economic Forum (WEF) / Oxfam / Financial Inequality / Economic inequality

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

17h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

18h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Andeem: using tie-dyes to give sharis a burst of life 

18h | Mode
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

19h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

10h | Videos
As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

13h | Videos
Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

13h | Videos
Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

4
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike