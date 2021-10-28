Wall Street opens higher on earnings cheer

File Photo: A statue of a girl facing the Wall St. Bull is seen, as part of a campaign by US fund manager State Street to push companies to put women on their boards, in the financial district in New York, US, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, led by gains in Caterpillar, Merck and Ford after upbeat quarterly earnings, shrugging off data that showed US economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.72 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 35,545.41.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.16 points, or 0.25%, at 4,562.84, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 68.90 points, or 0.45%, to 15,304.74 at the opening bell.