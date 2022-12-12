Wall St opens higher as investors await CPI data, Fed decision

A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as investors awaited inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy decision later this week to gauge the US economic outlook amid worries of a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 43.04 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 33,519.50. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.91 points, or 0.12%, at 3,939.29, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 10.86 points, or 0.10%, to 11,015.48 at the opening bell.

