Wall St falls as growth stocks slide, Target weighs on retail shares

Global Economy

Reuters
17 August, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 10:02 pm

Related News

Wall St falls as growth stocks slide, Target weighs on retail shares

Reuters
17 August, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 10:02 pm
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
  • US retail sales flat in July; core sales rise
  • Retailer Target's quarterly profit slumps
  • Indexes down: Dow 0.57%, S&P 0.79%, Nasdaq 1.17%

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday with growth stocks under renewed pressure as bond yields climbed ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting, while weak results from Target dragged the retail sector lower.

Retail earnings have been mixed so far this week, with Target Corp falling 2% after reporting a 90% fall in quarterly earnings as its inflation-hit customers reined in spending on discretionary goods. 

The S&P 500 retail sector declined 1.2%, after jumping 1.9% in the previous session on encouraging quarterly earnings from Walmart Inc and Home Depot Inc.

Data showed US retail sales were unchanged in July as declining gasoline prices weighed on receipts at service stations. However, consumer spending appeared to be holding up, which could further assuage fears that the economy was already in recession. 

"We have to see a true decrease in inflation," said Brian Overby, a senior markets strategist at Ally. "The retail market space, since earnings came out this week, isn't confirming the fact that inflation has peaked."

High-growth and technology stocks such as Amazon.com Inc and Nvidia Corp fell nearly 2% each as US Treasury yields rose for the second straight session.

Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors declined in early trading, with communication services and consumer discretionary stocks leading losses.

At 09:51 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 194.64 points, or 0.57%, at 33,957.37, the S&P 500 was down 34.07 points, or 0.79%, at 4,271.13, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 152.85 points, or 1.17%, at 12,949.70.

Focus was on the release of minutes of the US Federal Reserve's July meeting that could give clues about the size of further interest rate hikes after policymakers were adamant they will keep raising rates until inflation is under control. 

Traders see a near equal chance of a 50 basis-point and a 75 basis-point hike by the Fed in September. 

The benchmark S&P 500 has recovered nearly 17% from its mid-June lows, with the latest boost coming from expectations that inflation has peaked after softer-than-expected data earlier this month.

Stronger-than-expected corporate earnings have also helped fuel a rebound for US stocks this quarter, but some investors are pointing to potential risks ahead for profits that could sap momentum. 

Home improvement chain Lowe's Cos Inc rose 1.2% on posting a better-than-expected quarterly profit. 

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 6.27-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 3.91-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and 29 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 13 new highs and 18 new lows.

World+Biz / USA

Wall St

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Which Nintendo Switch should you switch to?

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

1d | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vivo to bring new phone with 'special features'

Vivo to bring new phone with 'special features'

3h | Videos
Can Bangladesh buy fuel oil from Russia?

Can Bangladesh buy fuel oil from Russia?

3h | Videos
Sony launches 'Playstation Backbone' for iPhones

Sony launches 'Playstation Backbone' for iPhones

4h | Videos
High cost of baby food a problem for people with limited income

High cost of baby food a problem for people with limited income

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

3
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador