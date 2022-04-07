Wall of debt payments awaits Sri Lanka amid economic meltdown

Global Economy

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 11:12 am

Related News

Wall of debt payments awaits Sri Lanka amid economic meltdown

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 11:12 am
People carrying signs shout slogans against Sri Lanka&#039;s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and demand that Rajapaksa family politicians step down, during a protest amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, on a main road in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People carrying signs shout slogans against Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and demand that Rajapaksa family politicians step down, during a protest amid the country's economic crisis, on a main road in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka has been faced with $8.6 billion worth of debt payments due this year as the implosion of its economy and worsening political turmoil cast doubt on its ability to pay any of it.

The South Asian country needs to honour a combined $2.2 billion of principal and interest payments for dollar-denominated bonds and loans, with the number rising to about $2.7 billion annually in both 2023 and 2024, available data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Global investors are scrutinizing the island nation's ability to weather its debt challenge after dwindling foreign reserves prompted a slump in its currency -- with surging living costs and power cuts triggering big protests.

Besides, worsening political upheaval following a cabinet reshuffle and the resignation of the central bank chief is contributing to uncertainties.

Sri Lanka had about $2.3 billion of foreign reserves in February.

Currently, it faces an imminent test of global investor confidence on April 18, when $36 million in interest on a 2023 dollar bond and $42.2 million on a 2028 note both come due, Bloomberg-compiled data show.

Meanwhile, a $1 billion sovereign bond maturing July 25 presents a bigger challenge.

"To get out of the crisis, the quick establishment of an effective government should be the first priority. Clinching a deal with the IMF should be next," Bloomberg Economics' economists Ankur Shukla and Abhishek Gupta wrote in a note Tuesday.

Sri Lanka also needs to seek help from neighbours India and China, as well as opting to restructure its dollar debt, Bloomberg Economics said.

"If the above steps do not secure enough dollars to finance debt repayments as well as imports in the near term, we think the government will prefer to default on its debt and use the available dollars to import food, fuel and other essentials," the economists said.

Some remain sanguine. New York-based Neuberger Berman, an investor in Sri Lanka's sovereign dollar bonds maturing this year, said it will continue to hold the notes due in July with the belief that the country will come to an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is struggling to assemble a team to seek a bailout from the IMF after his finance minister resigned within 24 hours of being sworn in. The former military officer repealed a five-day-old emergency order late Tuesday as crowds of protesters defied the proclamation that had given him sweeping powers to detain people and seize property.

Top News / World+Biz

Sri Lanka / Sri Lanka crisis / Sri Lanka debt crisis / Sri Lanka economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Formalising minimum wage across sectors can address the prevailing worker exploitation

23m | Panorama
So far, Shimmy Technologies trained 1,468 RMG workers; and 70 percent are female. Currently, pilot programmes are ongoing in five factories. Photo: Courtesy

Shimmy: The ed-tech startup preparing RMG workers for an automated future

1h | Panorama
We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

1d | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When will WASA's water be drinkable?

When will WASA's water be drinkable?

14h | Videos
Project costs and time increasing for different reasons

Project costs and time increasing for different reasons

15h | Videos
Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

15h | Videos
Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma