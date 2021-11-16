VW to relieve China chief of duty next year - Automobilwoche
There are three or four candidates that can replace Woellenstein and an announcement from the carmaker should follow soon, Automobilwoche added
Volkswagen will relieve its China unit chief Stephan Woellenstein of duty at the beginning of February next year, German publication Automobilwoche reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
