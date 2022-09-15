Venezuela 'ready' to supply global oil market: Maduro

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
15 September, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 09:36 am

Related News

Venezuela 'ready' to supply global oil market: Maduro

BSS/AFP
15 September, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 09:36 am
Venezuela&#039;s President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Wednesday his country is "ready" to supply the global oil and gas market, which has been crippled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Venezuela is ready and willing to fulfill its role and supply, in a stable and secure manner, the oil and gas market that the world economy needs," Maduro said at an event held during the OPEC secretary-general's visit to Caracas.

Maduro insisted his country's oil industry had "recovered," despite production levels falling to historic lows after years of lacking investment and maintenance.

Venezuela's current output is about 700,000 barrels per day, compared to 2.3 million barrels per day in 2002.

The United States has imposed a battery of sanctions on Caracas in a bid to force Maduro from power, with one 2019 measure preventing Venezuela from trading its crude oil -- which accounted for 96 percent of the country's revenues -- on the US market.

But US President Joe Biden's administration announced in May it would ease some of those sanctions, as energy prices surged due to the war in Ukraine.

Maduro condemned the energy "crisis" caused by what he called "unjustified" sanctions on Russia. He has been among the few international figures to assure Russian President Vladimir Putin of his "strong support" in the wake of the invasion.

Russia, Europe's main natural gas supplier, has sharply reduced deliveries, raising fears of shortages and even higher prices as winter approaches.

During his visit to Caracas, OPEC Secretary-General Haitham al-Ghais warned the organization is facing a challenge that was "more serious, more critical" than any it has faced since it was founded 62 years ago.

World+Biz

Global Oil Market / Venezuela / Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro / Nicolas Maduro / Oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Advocates suggest that the four-day work week can increase worker satisfaction and productivity. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The four-day work week: Who is trialling it and does it work?

2h | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

He thought he would grow up to be a rickshaw-puller. Instead he is a US exchange student

4h | Pursuit
A man walks with children amid flood water along a road, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan August 30, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan and the fight for climate justice

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Different greenback rates for different people: A new set of challenges

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

1h | Videos
Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

1h | Videos
Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

14h | Videos
Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation