US wheat falls on hopes of grain exports from Ukraine

Global Economy

Reuters
31 May, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 12:08 pm

Related News

US wheat falls on hopes of grain exports from Ukraine

Reuters
31 May, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 12:08 pm
Ukrainian and Russian wheat has been crucial for the Middle East&#039;s food security. Photo via DW
Ukrainian and Russian wheat has been crucial for the Middle East's food security. Photo via DW

Chicago wheat futures fell on Tuesday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to unlock grain cargoes blocked in Ukrainian ports.

Corn also ticked lower, while soybeans edged up.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 fell 2.35% to $11.3-1/4 a bushel. Corn Cv1 slipped 0.87% to $7.7-1/2 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 rose 0.52% to $17.41-1/4 a bushel.

"Wheat fell because of the (Putin) comments. The high prices had quite some 'war premiums,'" said a China-based trader, referring to the CBOT grains price rally pushed by the Russia-Ukraine war.

The conflict between the world's two main grains producers and exporters since late February have roiled the global grains markets and stirred increasing worries over a global food crisis.

Recent talks aimed to find ways to lift the blockade of grain ports in Ukraine have improved sentiment on exports from the Black Sea region.

Putin said on Monday that Russia was ready to facilitate the unhindered export of grain from Ukrainian ports in coordination with Turkey, according to a Kremlin readout of talks with President Tayyip Erdogan. 

The remarks were made after Putin told leaders of Germany and France that Russia was willing to discuss ways to resume Ukrainian grain shipments over the weekend. 

"The precondition (of unlocking Ukraine grains exports) is that sanctions on Russia would get lifted," cautioned another China-based trader.

The war has also disrupted wheat planting in Ukraine, which could impact its harvest.

The winter wheat harvest in the Ukraine-controlled area is expected to reach 20.1 million tonnes in 2022, down from about 32.2 million tonnes for the overall wheat crop in 2021, Ukrainian state weather forecasters said on Monday.

India has received requests for the supply of more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from several countries that need the staple to overcome shortages triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, trade and government sources said on Monday.

The South Asian country has banned private exports of wheat.

Strategie Grains has raised its monthly forecast for this year's European Union sunflower seed harvest to 10.9 million tonnes from 10.7 million tonnes earlier, the consultancy said in a report. 

Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade corn, wheat, soybean and soymeal futures contracts and net sellers of soyoil on Friday, traders said. 

World share markets rose on Monday and the dollar was anchored at five-week lows on bets of a possible slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening and after an easing of Covid-19 restrictions in China. 

World+Biz

US wheat / Wheat crisis / wheat market / wheat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Abiana project by Studio Morphogenesis has a marvellous and functional pantry add-on to their kitchen area. Photo: Studio Morphogenesis

All about in-between spaces and worn out places

2h | Habitat
Sheikh Fazle Fahim. Illustration: TBS

‘Our capacity can be improved by incorporating all ports under one authority, both water and land’

2h | Panorama
DeshiFarmer helps farmers by providing information they can use to minimise the time between planting different crop types, and optimise growth.Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

DeshiFarmer: From the farm to your table

5h | Panorama
Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan is going bankrupt?

Pakistan is going bankrupt?

2h | Videos
Comilla University's 17th founding anniversary observed

Comilla University's 17th founding anniversary observed

15h | Videos
Setting Dollar price, danger or solution?

Setting Dollar price, danger or solution?

15h | Videos
Is it possible to control inflation by raising policy interest rates?

Is it possible to control inflation by raising policy interest rates?

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products