US urges caution on low-quoted Russian oil prices as EU debates price cap

Global Economy

Reuters
01 December, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 09:50 am

Related News

US urges caution on low-quoted Russian oil prices as EU debates price cap

Reuters
01 December, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 09:50 am
The oil tanker Minerva Virgo, docked at the oil terminal, is seen after leaving a Russian port around the time that nation invaded Ukraine in late February, since U.S. President Joe Biden on March 8 banned the importation of Russian energy, giving buyers until late April to wind down purchases, as several tankers linked to Russian oil are still in and around U.S. waters, according to Refinitiv data, at Bayonne New Jersey, U.S., March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/File Photo
The oil tanker Minerva Virgo, docked at the oil terminal, is seen after leaving a Russian port around the time that nation invaded Ukraine in late February, since U.S. President Joe Biden on March 8 banned the importation of Russian energy, giving buyers until late April to wind down purchases, as several tankers linked to Russian oil are still in and around U.S. waters, according to Refinitiv data, at Bayonne New Jersey, U.S., March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/File Photo

The Biden administration broke its silence on Wednesday on European Union deliberations over a $65-70 per barrel Russian oil price cap on Wednesday, warning far-lower prices cited for some Russian Urals crude shipments should be approached with caution.

A US official told Reuters that recently quoted Urals prices in the $52-a-barrel range do not represent broader pricing in a very opaque market.

The official cited outside estimates showing that over the last two months, the Urals discount to benchmark Brent crude has recently been close to $23 a barrel, falling as low as $17 a barrel. With Brent trading at $85.36 a barrel on Wednesday, a $23 discount implies a Urals price of around $62, much closer to the proposed cap level.

The US Treasury has remained silent over the past week as European Union diplomats have struggled to reach consensus on a price cap level initially proposed in the $65-70 a barrel range.

Some countries including Poland, Lithuania and Estonia have pushed for a far lower $30-a-barrel price limit, arguing this is closer to Russia's cost of production and that the West needs to squeeze Moscow's revenues harder.

But the US official's comments, which signal growing concern over the EU deliberations, come just five days before a European Union embargo on Russian crude imports is set to be phased in.

Lower quoted market prices could erode support for a cap in the $60-70 range. The US official cited concerns over using prices that represent a subset of Russian oil sales.

At issue are recent prices quoted by Argus Media and S&P Platt's in the past week of around $52 at key Black Sea and Baltic export terminals and cited by Bloomberg.

The US official said such prices do not include transportation and other costs associated with Russian crudes. A price cap of $65 a barrel on Russian crude would represent a meaningful price reduction from recent prices, citing an estimated average of $78 per barrel since March 2022.

The Treasury has been promoting the price cap idea to European allies since the spring of 2022, as they considered and agreed on their phased ban on Russian oil imports to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

The cap was conceived as a way to limit Moscow's oil revenues while keeping Russian crude on the global market to avoid a massive spike in oil prices.

The price cap will be enforced by denying insurance, shipping and other maritime services provided by G7 democracies and Australia to shipments priced above the cap.

Russia said last week it would not supply oil and gas to countries supporting the cap, but will make a final decision once it analyses final figures.

Top News / World+Biz / USA

US / Russia / Oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On one side of the cafe is a super shop where a customer can find all things affordable. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Honest Cafe: Where the customers also share the profit

1h | Panorama
The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Sharier Khan

Banking, the Shibram way

1d | Satire
Complex and lengthy environmental and social safeguard reviews are sometimes more stringent than those adopted by the Bank’s wealthy shareholders in their own countries. Photo: Reuters

Rebooting the World Bank

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

11h | Videos
Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

12h | Videos
Bhediya movie review

Bhediya movie review

12h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending