US unleashes more yemen strikes as Houthi attacks continue

It wasn't immediately clear how extensive the damage was or whether there were casualties in the latest American response to the Houthis. The group's missile and drone strikes since mid-November have disrupted global trade, forcing most vessels to avoid the Red Sea and sail a much longer route to or from Europe around southern Africa.

Shortly before the US launched more missiles on Yemen, the American-owned Genco Picardy was attacked by a drone in the Gulf of Aden, near the southern end of the Red Sea. Centcom, responsible for the US military in the Middle East and parts of Asia, described the vessel as a bulk carrier ship registered in the Marshall Islands. The ship sustained some damage, but no injuries were reported and it remained seaworthy.

It was the third ship targeted by the militants since a major round of US and UK-led attacks on Jan. 12 that included more than 150 strikes from surface ships, submarines and fighter jets.

Those followed repeated warnings to the Houthis, some of them via Iran, to stop their attacks. The group says it won't back down until Israel pulls out of Gaza.

The US is trying weaken the Houthis' ability to disrupt commercial shipping. But Wednesday's attack on the Genco Picardy indicates they still have weaponry at their disposal and the means to fire missiles, something that may force President Joe Biden to continue striking Yemen.

For Washington and its allies, the concern is that a deeper campaign in Yemen could exacerbate the various but inter-linked conflicts in the Middle East, which began when Hamas sent militants into Israel from Gaza on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people.

Israel's retaliatory attack on the Palestinian territory has killed more than 24,000 people and created a humanitarian disaster, according to health officials in the Hamas-run enclave, infuriating governments in the Arab and Muslim worlds.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the war won't stop until Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the US and others, is destroyed. The government and its generals have said fighting in Gaza will last many more months, if not longer.

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, said this week he's "incredibly concerned for regional security" and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

"Continuing as we are now — continuing to see the suffering that's happening in Gaza — is likely to lead to continuing cycles of escalation" in the region, he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron met this Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Cameron said the Houthi attacks in international waters were "illegal and unacceptable, and that Iran must use its influence" to stop them.

Iran has said that while it supports the Houthis' cause, they attack independently and don't take instructions from Tehran.

The Houthis initially said they were only going after Israel-linked vessels, though they targeted those with no obvious connection to the Jewish state. Since the US and UK strikes, the Houthis have said all American and British assets are legitimate targets.

Late last month, the US and some of its allies created a maritime task force — dubbed Operation Prosperity Guardian — to protect ships transiting the Red Sea. It's largely restricted itself to defending vessels under attack and the US has said its strikes on Yemen are seperate to the task force.

A growing number of ships are taking the unusual step of flagging on websites and elsewhere that they have no link to Israel, in a bid to gain safe passage through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.