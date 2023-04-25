US Republican debt ceiling plan would slow growth: Moody's

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
25 April, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 10:22 am

Voters line up a few minutes before the polls close during the 2022 US midterm elections in Durham, North Carolina, US on 8 November.
The plan proposed by Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to raise the US debt ceiling in exchange for cuts in government spending would slow growth and cut employment, Moody's Analytics said in a note Monday.

According to the ratings agency's research arm, if the draft presented by McCarthy on 17 April were passed as is, it would lead to a drop of 0.6 percentage points in US potential growth for 2024, as well as the elimination of 780,000 jobs.

Unemployment would reach 4.6 percent, against 3.5 percent in March 2023, as compared to a scenario in which a new ceiling was approved without conditions.

President Joe Biden has called for such a "clean" lifting of the US borrowing limit, arguing that the deficit spending has already been approved by Congress and therefore not up for debate.

While the White House has warned that the Republican plan is akin to "economic hostage-taking" and McCarthy blames Biden for "bumbling" toward a default, a deadline is rapidly approaching; the US government risks defaulting on payment obligations by July or even earlier, with profound implications for the US and global economies.

McCarthy said Sunday that the House will vote on his plan this week.

Stressing that the risk of recession is still present in the United States, Moody's Analytics estimated that the plan as presented is "especially inopportune as it would meaningfully increase the likelihood of such a downturn."

The note added that "the significant government spending cuts... are substantial headwinds to nearterm economic growth."

