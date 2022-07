America - now a nation more divided than ever, with ill-informed citizens storming the capitol hill - does not appear fit to be a global leader. PHOTO: REUTERS

The United States is not currently in a recession or in a "pre-recession," the White House said on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve Board raised interest rates to try to fight inflation.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on Fed monetary policy after the Fed raised rates by three quarters of a percentage point.