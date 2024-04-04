US layoffs reach 14-month high amid government, tech cutbacks

Global Economy

Reuters
04 April, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 06:27 pm

Related News

US layoffs reach 14-month high amid government, tech cutbacks

Job cut announcements increased to 90,309 in March from 84,638 in February, outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas said. On a yearly basis, the level increased slightly by 0.7% from the 89,703 cuts announced in March 2023.

Reuters
04 April, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 06:27 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

US layoff announcements rose 7% in March to the highest since January 2023, led by technology and government-sector job eliminations, though cuts announced year to date are down 5% from a year ago amid a still-strong job market, a report out on Thursday showed.

Job cut announcements increased to 90,309 in March from 84,638 in February, outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas said. On a yearly basis, the level increased slightly by 0.7% from the 89,703 cuts announced in March 2023.

The technology industry continued to outpace other sectors in jobs cuts through the first quarter of this year, announcing 14,224 in March and 42,442 since the year began. The U.S. government was the top job cutter last month, accounting for 36,044 announced layoffs, the highest since September 2011 and occurring largely within Veterans Affairs and the United States Army.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Through the first three months of the year, companies have announced 257,254 layoffs, down from 270,416 in last year's first quarter, another indication of a job market that continues to hold up in the face of high-interest rates. A report from payroll processor ADP on Wednesday indicated a greater-than-expected 184,000 private-sector jobs were created last month, and the government on Friday is expected to report about 200,000 payroll jobs overall were added in March.

Employers most frequently cited cost-cutting and restructuring efforts as reasons for job eliminations, Challenger said.

"Many companies appear to be reverting to a 'do more with less' approach. While technology continues to lead all industries so far this year, several industries, including energy and industrial manufacturing, are cutting more jobs this year than last," said Andy Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc.

US Job Cut / Layoff / High

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

5h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'Hello, can you speak English?': A dive into what happens when you respond to these suspicious calls

9h | Panorama
Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Syria Consulate Attack: What Iran Can Do Now

Syria Consulate Attack: What Iran Can Do Now

2h | Videos
Cardiac stent prices hiked

Cardiac stent prices hiked

4h | Videos
Why are more banks not bad for Bangladesh?

Why are more banks not bad for Bangladesh?

Now | Videos
Delicious Chicken Afghani Biryani

Delicious Chicken Afghani Biryani

5h | Videos