The Unite States announced sanctions Friday on virtual currency mixer Blender.io, saying the service was used by a North Korean cyber hacking group to support weapons programs, the Treasury Department said.

The Treasury Department said the case marks the first US sanctions on a virtual currency "mixer," which is used to conceal participants in transactions involving Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.