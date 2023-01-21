US home sales slump for 11th month, log largest annual drop since 2008

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
21 January, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 12:16 pm

Related News

US home sales slump for 11th month, log largest annual drop since 2008

BSS/AFP
21 January, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 12:16 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sales of existing homes in the United States have fallen for the 11th straight month, with the past year logging the biggest annual drop since 2008, according to industry data released Friday.

The slide came as a rough period of limited inventory and high mortgage rates persisted, said the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

The interest-sensitive property sector has been reeling as the Federal Reserve embarked on an aggressive campaign to rein in decades-high inflation.

As the Fed raised the benchmark lending rate seven times last year to cool the economy, borrowing costs went up -- pricing many buyers out of the key housing market.

Over five million existing homes were sold last year, falling 17.8 percent from 2021 in the biggest decline since the Great Recession period, said NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun.

"December was another difficult month for buyers, who continue to face limited inventory and high mortgage rates," Yun added.

Sales of all types of homes and condos slipped 1.5 percent from November to December, hitting a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.0 million, the NAR said.

This was the weakest performance since November 2010, when the US was in a housing crisis, Yun told reporters.

While December's annual rate was better than expected, sales were still 34 percent down from December 2021.

But Yun expects numbers will pick up soon as mortgage rates have "markedly declined" after peaking in late 2022.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, a popular option, averaged around 6.2 percent as of mid-January, according to home loan finance company Freddie Mac.

This was lower than in December, although still significantly higher than the rate a year ago.

Home prices, however, were "very solid," said Yun.

The median home price across housing types was $366,900, also above the year-ago period and the highest median price for December on record.

Three of four major regions in the country logged declines in sales, with sales in the West remaining unchanged, said the NAR.

"Sales now likely are very close to bottoming," said Ian Shepherdson and Kieran Clancy of Pantheon Macroeconomics in a report.

"The housing market has had to adjust, painfully, to a huge surge in mortgage rates," the report said.

Existing home sales make up the vast majority of the US real estate market.

Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics added that although prices are moving in the right direction, they remain well above pre-pandemic levels.

"Overall, affordability issues are a key constraint," she said.

But Nancy Vanden Houten of Oxford Economics expects home sales will "start a modest recovery towards year-end."

World+Biz / USA

US / Real Estate / National Association of Realtors (NAR)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The best 5 Thalis in Dhaka

2h | Food
The treatment of a subject as sensitive as the Holey Artisan Attack needs strict adherence to the facts. Photo: Collected

'Faraaz': The fine line between public and private, creativity and sensitivity

6h | Panorama
Into the realm of carnivorous plants

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

1d | Earth
Ardern’s decision to stand down shows that women continue to be torn between their political ambitions and private lives. Photo: Bloomberg

Jacinda Ardern gives the world a lesson in humility

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fund crisis, cost rise stall over 1,000 dev projects

Fund crisis, cost rise stall over 1,000 dev projects

37m | TBS Insight
Do's and don'ts in stock market

Do's and don'ts in stock market

2h | TBS Markets
Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

1d | TBS SPORTS
Most famous villains of Hollywood

Most famous villains of Hollywood

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

3
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February