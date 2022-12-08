US floats new steel, aluminum tariffs based on carbon emissions

Global Economy

Reuters
08 December, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 10:43 am

Related News

US floats new steel, aluminum tariffs based on carbon emissions

Reuters
08 December, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 10:43 am
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows brick factories as smoke rises from the stacks in the town of Nahrawan in Baghdad, Iraq June 5, 2022. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows brick factories as smoke rises from the stacks in the town of Nahrawan in Baghdad, Iraq June 5, 2022. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani/File Photo

US officials are proposing to levy tariffs on steel and aluminum based on how much carbon the producing country's industries emit, in a bid to fight climate change and "dirty" metals made in China and elsewhere, two people familiar with the plan said on Wednesday.

The proposal from the US Trade Representative's office to be negotiated with the European Union would create a global "club" of market-oriented countries seeking to reduce carbon emissions. The plan would set "emissions intensity" standards for the production of specific steel and aluminum and products, according to a document describing the plan seen by Reuters.

Countries that are members of the "global arrangement" with emissions exceeding these standards would pay higher tariffs when exporting metals to countries with lower emissions, according to the document. Countries with steel and aluminum plant emissions at or below those of the importing country would pay no carbon-based tariffs.

"There would be an advantage of being in the club, as it would provide a lower level of carbon tariffs, while countries outside the club would pay higher tariffs," one of the sources said, adding that the proposal aimed to incentivize investments to reduce emissions.

"This is all very conceptual and there's a lot of work ahead on this. The details are going to be very important."

Countries outside the low-emissions club would be subject to a higher rate of tariffs when exporting steel and aluminum to member countries.

The proposal, which is now being shared with industry and EU officials, has grown out of US-EU discussions on "green" steel production over the past year after Washington halted tariffs on EU-produced steel and aluminum in exchange for a quota system.

The two sides agreed to work to reduce carbon emissions in steel and aluminum production while tackling the longstanding problem of excess capacity in the industries, much of it centered in China.

The proposed low-emissions metals club would exclude China and other "non-market" economies dominated by state-owned or state-directed enterprises, setting out criteria to prohibit member countries from contributing to the problem of unviable excess steel and aluminum capacity.

A USTR spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the plan.

AIMED AT CHINA

US steelmakers claim to have the world's lowest carbon emissions levels, in part because 70% of American steel is made from scrap iron in electric-arc furnaces rather than smelting iron ore in coal-fired blast furnaces. Steelmakers elsewhere, including in Europe, rely more heavily on coal, and the plan as proposed would be advantageous to US producers.

The US-EU talks on low-carbon steel have been aimed in large part at China, which relies on coal for most of its steel output as well as low-grade iron ore that contributes to high carbon emissions.

If implemented, the plan would provide new grounds for excluding Chinese steel from Western markets. Most US tariffs are currently based on anti-dumping laws to combat pricing below production costs, laws aimed at combating unfair government subsidies or laws aimed at safeguarding strategic industries.

But hurdles to the plan are significant. The EU has proposed a carbon border adjustment and carbon trading schemes that would be quite different from a simpler tariff proposed by the United States, so reconciling these different systems may take time.

And the Biden administration's legal authority for putting carbon-based tariffs in place is far from clear. Congress has constitutional jurisdiction over tariffs and other tax and spending matters, and the sources said the plan would almost certainly require legislation - an extremely difficult proposition for Biden with Repblicans taking control of the House of Representatives next year.

World+Biz / USA

US / tariffs / carbon emissions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A total of 50 JDM cars gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday for Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive. Photo: Mashrur Quadery

Early morning JDM run: Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive

34m | Wheels
Pradipta Chowdhury and Purnashree Chowdhury, the founders of EyeBuddy. Photo: Courtesy

EyeBuddy: An AI driven solution to eye care

29m | Panorama
Photo: Collected from Sailor

Scooter Carnival: Sailor Gentleman’s Ride 2022

39m | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

The all new Hyundai Creta hits Dhaka roads

14m | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

14m | Videos
three historic matches of previous football world cups

three historic matches of previous football world cups

12h | Videos
46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

12h | Videos
Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points