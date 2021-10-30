US, EU expected to announce deal ending steel, aluminum tariff dispute

30 October, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 09:25 pm

A member of the Ironworkers Local 7 union installs steel beams on high-rise building under construction during a summer heat wave in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo
A member of the Ironworkers Local 7 union installs steel beams on high-rise building under construction during a summer heat wave in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

The United States and European Union are expected to announce a deal to resolve a long-running trade dispute over US steel and aluminum tariffs this weekend - as early as Saturday - five people familiar with the agreement said.

Two of the sources said the agreement, details of which were still being finalized, would allow EU countries to export duty free some 3.3 million tons of steel annually to the United States under a tariff-rate quota system.

Higher steel import volumes would be subject to a tariff, but certain steel products that had previously won exclusions from the US tariffs during the past year would be allowed duty free in addition to the quota volumes, the sources said.

