US data sends Asian stocks lower; China trade disappoints

Global Economy

Reuters
07 September, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 11:20 am

Related News

US data sends Asian stocks lower; China trade disappoints

Reuters
07 September, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 11:20 am
People walk past a screen displaying the Hang Seng stock index outside Hong Kong Exchanges, in Hong Kong, China July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik/File Photo
People walk past a screen displaying the Hang Seng stock index outside Hong Kong Exchanges, in Hong Kong, China July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik/File Photo

Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as investors took no cheer from strong US economic data and as weaker-than-expected Chinese trade numbers pressed the yuan lower.

China's exports growth slowed in August, as surging inflation crimped overseas demand and fresh Covid curbs and heatwaves disrupted production, reviving downside risks for the economy. 

Exports were up 7.1% in August from a year earlier, slowing from an 18.0% gain seen in July, according to official customs data.

The yuan further weakened, depreciating 0.36% to 6.98 per dollar and approaching the 7-per-dollar mark. Chinese authorities have signalled concerns about the currency's strong declines.

However, China's stock benchmark gave a muted reaction to the news, rising 0.02% and recovering earlier losses despite concerns about fresh Covid restrictions in large mainland cities.

Tracking Wall Street's losses, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) dipped 1.6% in morning trading and Japan's benchmark Nikkei average (.N225)was down 0.95%.

Fixed-income markets came under heavy pressure, with US 10-year treasuries yields rising to 3.365% on Wednesday, the highest since June 16. The Japanese yen, which has tended to weaken as US yields have risen, hit a fresh 24-year low of 143.57 per dollar.

Data overnight showed the US services industry picking up in August for the second straight month amid stronger orders growth and employment.

While that reinforced views the economy was not in recession, it also added to expectations the US central bank would not slow the pace of interest rate hikes any time soon. 

"The good news for the real economy has now become bad news for the market - both for the bond and the stock market," said Redmond Wong, Hong Kong-based Market Strategist of Greater China at Saxo Capital Markets.

Weaker-than-expected US jobs data last week ignited hopes the Fed might consider a soft landing with slower rate hikes, but "that hope pretty much vanished again" on the new set of numbers, he added.

"Investors we talked to ... have lost quite a bit of confidence in the (stock) market," Wong said, adding they showed renewed interest in high-grade bonds to gain cash flow from coupons.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index lost 1.34%. Economic growth in Australia in the second quarter picked up speed, offering hope that activity could weather sharply higher interest rates and cost-of-living pressures. 

Shares in Hong Kong (.HSI) fell 1.73%, dragged down by the main tech index, which extended losses to2.33% on fresh regulatory warnings.

Overnight, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) cautioned that US accounting firms risked breaching US rules if they agreed to lead audits of New York-listed Chinese and Hong Kong companies looking to avoid potential trading bans. 

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.51%, while the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 1.29%.

Other Asian currencies tumbled against the dollar due to the surge in US bond yields.

In energy markets, crude oil prices stumbled on weaker consumption forecast. US crude fell 1.7% to $85.4 per barrel and Brent was at $91.7, down 1.3% on the day.

Top News / World+Biz

US / china / Asian Share

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

January, Uber started it’s venture in Rangpur, the eighth division of Bangladesh. But coupled with inflation and price hikes, Uber’s already exuberant fares became steeper for the masses in the last few weeks. Photo: Uber

‘The commission we charge is fairly representative of the quality of service we provide’

42m | Panorama
The Celica GTS is unapologetic in its design. It sits low to the ground and looks aggressive. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Toyota Celica GTS: The most practical sports car you can buy

1h | Wheels
The Arakan militia in Myanmar regard themselves as the protectors of Rakhine state and are fighting for autonomy. Photo: TRT World

Airspace violation and shelling: Reckless mistakes or acts of provocation?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Policy formulation by the implementing organisation does not produce an inclusive policy’

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

13h | Videos
Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

14h | Videos
Truss promises action to tackle crisis

Truss promises action to tackle crisis

14h | Videos
Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 