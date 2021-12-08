US became Britain's biggest finance customer in run up to Brexit

Global Economy

Reuters
08 December, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 12:39 pm

Related News

US became Britain's biggest finance customer in run up to Brexit

Reuters
08 December, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 12:39 pm
Containers are stacked at the Port of Felixstowe, Britain, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo
Containers are stacked at the Port of Felixstowe, Britain, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

The United States became Britain's biggest export market for financial services in the run up to Brexit, overtaking the European Union where sales shrank in 2020, TheCityUK lobby group said on Wednesday.

Britain's financial sector was largely cut off from the EU - previously its single biggest customer - when Britain fully left the bloc's orbit last December.

For 2020, total financial services exports remained little changed at 82.4 billion pounds ($109.07 billion). Exports to the EU fell 6.6% to 24.7 billion pounds, but rose 4.1% to 57.7 billion pounds to non-EU countries.

Exports to the United States rose 5.3%, said TheCityUK, which promotes Britain's financial sector overseas.

Britain's financial services trade surplus of $80.6 billion remains the largest in the world, nearly the same as the next two leading countries, the United States and Singapore, combined at $91.7 billion.

The EU, meanwhile, is building up its autonomy in finance, making it unlikely that Britain will regain unfettered access to the continent's investors and financial markets.

"The UK's status as a world-leading financial centre is at risk unless industry, government and regulators work together to boost long term competitiveness, deepen key trade links, and focus on new areas of future global growth," said Anjalika Bardalai, TheCityUK's chief economist and head of research.

Britain is now revising its financial rules to maintain London's attractiveness as a global financial centre to keep up with leader New York and fend off competition from EU cities like Amsterdam as well as Asian centres.

Top News / World+Biz

US-UK trade / US-UK Relations / export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

1h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

2h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama
TBS Illustration

No luck finding work despite having a high CGPA? Here's why

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Industrial credit rises over 12%

Industrial credit rises over 12%

19h | Videos
Quamrul Hassan’s 110 works on display at Kalakendra

Quamrul Hassan’s 110 works on display at Kalakendra

19h | Videos
Bhabna talks about her new movie

Bhabna talks about her new movie

19h | Videos
Story of how going green proves a winner

Story of how going green proves a winner

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Saudi company to invest $1.75B in Bangladesh
Economy

Saudi company to invest $1.75B in Bangladesh