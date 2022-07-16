US and Saudi reiterate their commitment to stability of global energy markets

Global Economy

Reuters
16 July, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 10:27 am

Related News

US and Saudi reiterate their commitment to stability of global energy markets

Reuters
16 July, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 10:27 am
U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia&#039;s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at Al Salam Royal Palace, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia July 15, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at Al Salam Royal Palace, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia July 15, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

The United States and Saudi Arabia have reiterated their commitment to the stability of global energy markets, during a visit by US President Joe Biden, a joint statement carried by Saudi state news agency (SPA) said.

In the statement released after Biden held talks with senior Saudi officials including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the United states also welcomed the kingdom's commitment to support balanced global oil markets in order to achieve sustainable economic growth.

The two countries agreed on consulting regularly on global energy markets in the short and long terms, and also to work together as strategic partners in climate and energy transition.

Middle East / USA

USA / Saudi Arabia / energy market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

25m | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

1h | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

2h | Wheels
History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

2h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Consumer interest ignored while adjusting daily commodity prices

Consumer interest ignored while adjusting daily commodity prices

55m | Videos
Will govt's plan to ban e-cigarettes be beneficial?

Will govt's plan to ban e-cigarettes be beneficial?

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Sale of Mymensingh’s ‘Monda’ on the rise

1h | Videos
46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

4
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur