US adds 13 companies in China to 'Unverified List'

Global Economy

Reuters
20 December, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 10:55 am

Related News

US adds 13 companies in China to 'Unverified List'

Reuters
20 December, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 10:55 am
US adds 13 companies in China to &#039;Unverified List&#039;

The United States has added 13 companies in China to a list of entities receiving US exports that officials have been unable to inspect, according to a government notice posted on Tuesday.

Companies are placed on the "Unverified List" when US export control officers cannot complete on-site visits to determine whether they can be trusted to receive US-origin technology and other goods. US inspections of Chinese companies require the approval of China's commerce ministry.

US exporters are required to conduct additional due diligence before sending items to companies on the list, which serves as a red flag, and may have to apply for more licenses.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Additions to the list include PNC Systems in Jiangsu, Beijing Shengbo Xietong Technology, Guangzhou Xinwei Transportation and Plexus in Xiamen.

The list is one tool the US is using to stop sensitive American goods and technology from falling into the wrong hands. It has also issued sweeping restrictions on shipping advanced semiconductors and chip making equipment to China to keep US technology from China's military modernization. The tech battle has escalated tensions between the countries.

"The United States has been generalizing the concept of national security, adopting discriminatory and unfair practices against specific Chinese companies, and politicizing and weaponizing economic and trade issues," Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington, said in a statement after Tuesday's actions. "The inclusion of Chinese companies in the 'unverified list' is another example."

Under a Biden administration policy, if a foreign government prevents US officials from conducting site checks at companies on the Unverified List, Washington will start the process of adding them to the more restrictive "Entity List" after 60 days.

The US removes companies from the Unverified List after successful checks take place, as it did with four companies on December 15.

Wuxi Biologics (2269.HK), a Chinese maker of ingredients for AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, lost nearly $10 billion in market value after two of its units were added to the Unverified List in February 2022.

Months later, after Reuters exclusively reported that Chinese authorities allowed a US inspection of the company facility in Wuxi, the company's shares jumped over 12%. The facility came off the list that October.

The other companies put on the Unverified List on Tuesday include Beijing Jin Sheng Bo Yue Technology, Fulian Precision Electronics in Tianjin, Guangzhou Xinyun Intelligent Technology, Nanning Fulian Fu Gui Precision Industrial, Ningbo MOOF Trading, Shenzhen Bozhitongda Technologic, Shenzhen Jia Li Chuang Tech Development, Shenzhen Jingelang, and Xi'An Yierda.

World+Biz / USA / China

US-China / US-China rivalry / US-China tension / Chinese companies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

IMF Target: Where will NBR find an additional Tk 66,900 crore? The answer could be govt entities

3h | Panorama
Burnt seats of one of the three compartments of Mahanganj Express. Photo: Rajib Dhar

When lives fade to flames: A Journey by train to destination death?

18h | Thoughts
Dr. Eaysmin Ara Lekha. Photo: Courtesy

‘Uttara University is committed to producing future-proof individuals’

20h | Pursuit
Café River Front: Creativity using containers

Café River Front: Creativity using containers

23h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

47m | Multimedia
In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

12h | Multimedia
7 biggest football transfers of 2023

7 biggest football transfers of 2023

13h | Multimedia
Tiles are being sold at low prices in Hazaribagh's KB Market

Tiles are being sold at low prices in Hazaribagh's KB Market

14h | TBS Stories