US added 600,000 new millionaires in 2023

Global Economy

TBS Report
07 June, 2024, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 12:04 am

Related News

US added 600,000 new millionaires in 2023

Next to North America, Asia-Pacific had the strongest millionaire growth, at 4.8%, followed by Europe with 4%, Latin America at 2.7%, the Middle East at 2.1% and Africa down 0.1%.

TBS Report
07 June, 2024, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 12:04 am
Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

The United States added 600,000 new millionaires in 2023, far outpacing the rest of the world, according to a new study by Capgemini, a French multinational information technology (IT) services and consulting company.

The world's biggest economy witnessed a 7.3% growth in its millionaire population pushing it to 7.5 million people, found Capgemini, adding that these millionaires' combined fortunes grew to $26.1 trillion, up 7% from 2022, reports CNBC.

Capgemini defines millionaires as those with investible assets of $1 million or more not including primary residence, collectibles or consumer durables.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

While interest rates remain higher, the stock rebound at the end of 2023 combined with trillions of dollars in government spending and stimulus continues to power the US wealth machine, CNBC wrote.

According to Capgemini, number of Americans worth $30 million or more grew 7.5% in 2023, to 100,000, while their fortunes surged to $7.4 trillion.

Globally, ultra-high net worth individuals account for 1% of the millionaire population but now hold 34% of its total wealth, showing the increasing concentration of wealth even among the wealthy.

The number of millionaires worldwide grew 5.1% last year, to 22.8 million, according to the report. Their combined fortunes grew to a record $86.8 trillion.

Next to North America, Asia-Pacific had the strongest millionaire growth, at 4.8%, followed by Europe with 4%, Latin America at 2.7%, the Middle East at 2.1% and Africa down 0.1%.

Millionaires / Capgemini / United States

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Can this budget deliver on its promises?

16h | Panorama
Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

1d | Panorama
Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

1d | Panorama
Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What did the financial adviser say about Benzir?

What did the financial adviser say about Benzir?

2h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Sri Lanka in their first match

Bangladesh to face Sri Lanka in their first match

6h | Videos
Will government spend be reduced?

Will government spend be reduced?

3h | Videos
Budget conflicts with AL’s electoral manifesto: CPD

Budget conflicts with AL’s electoral manifesto: CPD

8h | Videos