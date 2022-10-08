UN working to expand, extend for a year Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal

Global Economy

Reuters
08 October, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 10:23 am

Related News

UN working to expand, extend for a year Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal

Reuters
08 October, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 10:23 am
A view shows a ship in a sea port in Chornomorsk before the restarting of grain export, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Chornomorsk, Ukraine July 29, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
A view shows a ship in a sea port in Chornomorsk before the restarting of grain export, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Chornomorsk, Ukraine July 29, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his team are working to expand and extend for a year a UN-brokered deal allowing Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports, which could expire in late November.

"We're trying to remove the uncertainty to ensure that people are publicly saying that 'yes, this will be extended a further year,' but we're not there yet," said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, adding that UN officials are also working to facilitate Russian grain and fertilizer exports.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths and senior UN trade official Rebeca Grynspan are set to travel to Moscow in about a week to discuss both issues with senior Russian officials, Dujarric told reporters.

"The Secretary General and his team are engaged in intense contacts on these issues. Guterres and the team are working hard on having an expanded and extended Black Sea Grain Initiative," he said. "They're working actively to remove also the last obstacles to facilitate the export of Russian grain and fertilizer."

Facilitating Russia's food and fertilizer shipments is a central aspect of a package deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey on 22 July that also restarted Ukraine's Black Sea grain and fertilizer shipments.

Russia has criticized the deal, complaining that its exports were still hindered. Moscow could object to extending the pact allowing Ukraine's exports beyond late November.

The deal included ammonia - a key ingredient in nitrate fertilizer. A pipeline transporting ammonia from Russia's Volga region to Ukraine's Black Sea port of Pivdennyi (Yuzhny) was shut down when Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 Feb. 

The United Nations is now trying to broker a resumption of those ammonia exports.

Ukraine and Russia are both key global grain and fertilizer exporters. The United Nations said the agreement on Russian and Ukrainian exports is needed to tackle a global food crisis that it said had been worsened by Russia's war in Ukraine, pushing some 47 million people into "acute hunger".

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

UN / Black Sea grain export / Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Animated horror shorts on YouTube: Experience terror like never before

3h | Splash
Infographic: TBS

Checkmate - Into the wild world of chess

4h | Panorama
President Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (far right) attend the Gulf Cooperation Council on 16 July in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP

The Saudi-Russian oil axis snubs Biden with production cuts

23h | Panorama
Screengrab from Agoodmovietowatch website

Fun websites to stop you from doom-scrolling – Part 3

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Are you committing digital pollution?

Are you committing digital pollution?

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why were two Haji Biryani branches shutdown?

1h | Videos
Antique Showpiece for Living Room

Antique Showpiece for Living Room

15h | Videos
Rickshaw Painting exhibition begins at Zainul Gallery

Rickshaw Painting exhibition begins at Zainul Gallery

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO