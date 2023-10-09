UN refugee agency chief 'extremely worried' about funding

Global Economy

Reuters
09 October, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 03:19 pm

Related News

UN refugee agency chief 'extremely worried' about funding

Reuters
09 October, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 03:19 pm
FILE PHOTO: Halime Adam Moussa, a Sudanese refugee who is seeking refuge in Chad for a second time, waits with other refugees to receive a food portion from World Food Programme (WFP), near the border between Sudan and Chad in Koufroun, Chad, May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Halime Adam Moussa, a Sudanese refugee who is seeking refuge in Chad for a second time, waits with other refugees to receive a food portion from World Food Programme (WFP), near the border between Sudan and Chad in Koufroun, Chad, May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo

The head of the UN refugee agency said on Monday that the organisation was facing one of the most difficult moments in its history, with some 110 million people displaced around the world and a major funding shortfall.

"The task with which you have entrusted UNHCR is at one of its most difficult moments in our history," Filippo Grandi told the organisation's Executive Committee at a meeting in Geneva. "The world is increasingly divided, fragmented and inward-looking," he said.

The organisation faces a $650 million funding shortfall this year and the outlook for 2024 is "even more worrying", he added.

World+Biz

UNHCR / United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) / Funding Crisis / Refugee crisis / Funding

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Isaacson's Elon Musk: Portrait of a flawed billionaire

Isaacson's Elon Musk: Portrait of a flawed billionaire

5h | Panorama
Several former clients pointed out that BMA&#039;s address on their contract paper and Facebook page was non-existent. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Clients allege fraud and unreliable service

7h | Panorama
The Z32 300ZX came with a completely new design language, which was more streamlined, had fewer angles and offered more luxury features, while still retaining its status of a fast car like its predecessors. Photos; Arfin Kazi

Mon Cheri Fairlady Z: Nissan’s unsung Z32 300ZX

21h | Wheels
Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

4h | TBS World
Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

18h | TBS World
Buffet of footpaths

Buffet of footpaths

20h | TBS Food
Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

21h | TBS Economy