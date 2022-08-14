UN-chartered ship in Ukraine readying for journey to Africa

Global Economy

Reuters
14 August, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 04:33 pm

Related News

UN-chartered ship in Ukraine readying for journey to Africa

Reuters
14 August, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 04:33 pm
UN-chartered ship in Ukraine readying for journey to Africa

The United Nations-chartered ship MV Brave Commander will depart Ukraine for Africa in coming days after it finishes loading more than 23,000 metric tonnes of wheat in the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi, a UN official said.

The ship, which arrived in the port near Odesa, will sail to Ethiopia via a grain corridor through the Black Sea brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in late July.

It will be the first humanitarian food aid cargo bound for Africa since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 24 February under the framework of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The cargo was funded with donations from the United Nations World Food Programme, US Agency for International Development and several private donors.

A total 16 ships have now departed from Ukraine following the deal with Russia to allow a resumption of grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, after they were stalled for five months due to the war.

The agreement was reached last month amid fears that the loss of Ukrainian grain supplies would lead to severe food shortages and even outbreaks of famine in parts of the world.

Ukraine has some 20 million tonnes of grain left over from last year's crop, while this year's wheat harvest is also estimated at 20 million tonnes.

So far most of the cargoes under the deal have carried grain for animal feed or for fuel.

As part of the UN deal, all ships are inspected in Istanbul by the Joint Coordination Centre, where Russia, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN personnel work.

World+Biz / Africa

Ukraine grain ship / Africa / UN

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: M Aminur Rahman

Mallik Ghat flower market: the biggest hub for flowers in Asia

4h | In Focus
Infigraphic: TBS

The dollar crunch chronicles

9h | Panorama
The proposed playground for disabled people has long been left to grow bushes on the premises of the National Parliament Building in the city. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Whatever happened to the ‘promised land’ for the disabled?

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

India’s 75th anniversary is one to forget

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ADB's $9.46B coming to cover development costs

ADB's $9.46B coming to cover development costs

42m | Videos
Why do animals love sunbathing?

Why do animals love sunbathing?

4h | Videos
Why do animals like sunbathing?

Why do animals like sunbathing?

3h | Videos
This train will run on carbon dioxide

This train will run on carbon dioxide

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

4
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

5
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador