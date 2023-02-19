UN allocates $250 million for crises like famine threat in Africa

A security officer is seen at the opening of the 36th Ordinary session of the Assembly of the African Union at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia February 18, 2023. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

The United Nations will spend $250 million from its emergency fund to tackle "forgotten crises' around the world, including helping communities that are facing the risk of famine in Africa, its secretary general said on Saturday.

"I'm announcing the largest-ever allocation from our United

Nations Central Emergency Response Fund," Antonio Guterres told a news conference on the sidelines of the annual African Union summit in Ethiopia.