UN agency warns of recession linked to 'imprudent' policy decisions -report

Global Economy

Reuters
03 October, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 09:23 pm

Related News

UN agency warns of recession linked to 'imprudent' policy decisions -report

Reuters
03 October, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 09:23 pm
The logo of the United Nations is seen in the General Assembly hall before heads of state begin to address the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool
The logo of the United Nations is seen in the General Assembly hall before heads of state begin to address the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool

A UN agency warned on Monday of the risk of a monetary policy-induced global recession that would have especially serious consequences for developing countries.

"Excessive monetary tightening could usher in a period of stagnation and economic instability" for some countries, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said in a statement released alongside its annual report.

"Any belief that they (central banks) will be able to bring down prices by relying on higher interest rates without generating a recession is, the report suggests, an imprudent gamble," it said.

The report said that higher interest rates, including hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, would have a more severe impact on emerging economies, which already have high levels of private and public debt.

"The possibility of a widespread developing country debt crisis is a very real one," said the report entitled 'Development prospects in a fractured world'.

Overall, UNCTAD revised down its 2022 growth projection by to 2.5%, from 2.6% estimated in its March assessment. It expects growth of 2.2% in 2023.

The International Monetary Fund also warned last month that some countries may slip into recession next year and revised its growth forecast downwards.

World+Biz

Recession / Recession fears / UN / global recession / economic recession

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

5h | Thoughts
More needs to be done now to ensure that efforts to develop treatments and vaccines aren’t hopelessly stalled. Photo: Reuters

Long Covid has become a parallel pandemic

6h | Panorama
Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

10h | Brands
Donziger helped indigenous tribal people and peasants from Ecuador win a class action suit against TexacoChevron. Photo: Reuters

The curious case of Steven Donziger: An environmental lawyer who took on big oil and ended up in jail

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

1h | Videos
Wedding goods market turning around

Wedding goods market turning around

1h | Videos
Reduced remittance, export increase pressure on reserve!

Reduced remittance, export increase pressure on reserve!

5h | Videos
Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets