UK's first green gilt headed for record $123 billion demand

Reuters
21 September, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 04:16 pm

Price guidance for the gilt has been tightened to 7.5 basis points over the benchmark June 2032 gilt

British five pound banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken November 14, 2017. REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier/Illustration
British five pound banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken November 14, 2017. REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier/Illustration

Investors have placed more than 90 billion pounds ($123 billion)in orders for Britain's first green government bond, one of the bookrunners on the transaction said on Tuesday -- a figure which would exceed all previous records for British government debt sales.

Books opened on the 0.875% July 2033 gilt at 0800 GMT and close at 0900 GMT.

Price guidance for the gilt has been tightened to 7.5 basis points over the benchmark June 2032 gilt.

($1 = 0.7307 pounds)

