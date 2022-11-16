Ukraine's sparse wheat plantings sow further trouble for global food security

Global Economy

Reuters
16 November, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 08:01 pm

Related News

Ukraine's sparse wheat plantings sow further trouble for global food security

Ukraine harvested around 19 million tonnes of wheat this year, down more than 40% from the previous season's record of 33 million tonnes and a further sharp drop in production looks inevitable in 2023, analysts said

Reuters
16 November, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 08:01 pm
FILE PHOTO: A combine harvests wheat in a field near the village of Zghurivka, in Kyiv region, Ukraine 9 August 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Musiienko
FILE PHOTO: A combine harvests wheat in a field near the village of Zghurivka, in Kyiv region, Ukraine 9 August 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Musiienko
  • Ukraine winter wheat planting area down more than 40%
  • Rapeseed area holds up as farmers prioritise oilseeds
  • Similar trend expected in spring with less corn sown

War, rain and economic hardship have depressed Ukraine's wheat plantings, depriving the nation of vital export earnings in 2023 and heralding another year of tight global supplies and potentially high prices for basic foodstuffs.

Ukraine is one of the world's top wheat exporters with key buyers including Bangladesh, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Indonesia and Pakistan, and a further drop in production will leave many scrambling to find alternative supplies.

The race to secure grain is likely to drive up global prices, even hitting importers who don't buy directly from Ukraine.

Ukraine harvested around 19 million tonnes of wheat this year, down more than 40% from the previous season's record of 33 million tonnes and a further sharp drop in production looks inevitable in 2023, analysts said.

In a further blow to production prospects, cash-strapped farmers in Ukraine are also reducing use of vital crop inputs such as fertilisers. Less fertiliser means lower yields for the farmers that do plant.

"Farmers prefer to see what happens next year so did very little planting in the fall. People just want to wait and see what happens, sit on the money, maybe they don't have money, there are different reasons," Kees Huizinga, a Dutch national who runs a 15,000 hectare dairy and crop farm in central Ukraine.

The drop in production will affect some of the world's poorest countries. Ukraine exports some wheat to Turkey where it may be processed into flour and shipped to Africa, particularly sub-Saharan Africa, and also into soft wheat-based pasta which is popular among consumers in developing countries owing to more affordable prices compared to the pasta made from durum.

The Agricultural Market Information System (AMIS), which was set up by G20 members to strengthen global food security, has warned another poor crop in Ukraine would mean global stocks would not recover for at least another year, ensuring prices remain high and markets volatile.

The food crisis also coincides with continued economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, climate shocks and high energy prices.

"I fear that higher food prices are here to stay not only because of the problems in Ukraine. All other producers are facing high fertilizer, fuel, labour and transportation costs," analyst Georgi Slavov of broker Marex Solutions said.

In contrast, prices the farmers receive in Ukraine remain very low due to the difficulty and high cost of moving crops across the war-torn country to export hubs.

"Everyone is saving money and planting with minimum costs (including less fertiliser use), which leads to a very significant drop in yield next year," Dmitry Skornyakov, chief executive of Ukraine farm company HarvEast said.

Alexander Karavaytsev, a senior economist at the International Grains Council, said lower fertilizer application could also have an adverse impact on the quality of the crop.

"It is understood that soils in Ukraine have some buffer owing to investment by farmers in previous years, and Chernozems (black soils) are the world's most fertile soils," he said.

"Still, quality can be affected by persistent reduced fertilizer application rates."

LOWER EXPORT EARNINGS

A sharp drop in production is also likely to mean Ukraine's wheat export revenues fall far below the roughly $4 billion in the 2021/22 season, according to Reuters calculations.

Farmers had sown 3.6 million hectares of winter wheat, as of Nov. 7, down 41% from 6.09 million at the same stage a year ago, government data shows.

Ukraine sowed around 6.1 million hectares of winter wheat for the 2022 harvest, but a large area has been occupied by Russian forces since they invaded Ukraine in February and only 4.6 million hectares were harvested.

"It's a triple effect of weather, economic and technical factors (such as the inability to access fields)," said Sebastien Poncelet, analyst at Agritel, a French crop consultancy which has a Ukrainian office, referring to the drop in planted area.

In contrast to wheat, rapeseed plantings have held up well.

"Rapeseed got sown. It's down a bit but reasonable. We think about 1 million hectares were sown compared with 1.15-1.3 million usually," Poncelet said.

The cost of transporting crops to Europe are very high but these represent a much smaller percentage of the value for rapeseed, which can be sold at roughly twice the price of wheat once delivered to the European Union.

"Rapeseed generates more cash. If you can get one lorry dispatched from the farm, there's more money than with cereals.

Rapeseed is offering good margins," Poncelet added.

SPRING OILSEEDS FAVOURED

Ukraine is expected to see similar shifts in the upcoming spring planting season, with corn the main grain crop sown and sunflowers the main oilseed.

"Spring might look the same as the fall," Huizinga said, noting there could be less plantings of grains and a similar area for oilseeds.

Prospects, however, also hinge on whether it is possible to export from Ukraine's ports under a United Nations-led pact which was signed on July 22 but is due to expire on Nov. 19.

The agreement allows for agricultural products to be exported from three Ukrainian ports and there are hopes that it will be extended despite some reservations from Russia about how the pact is working.

Without it prices within Ukraine are likely to fall further, particularly in eastern and central Ukraine as it will only be possible to export through land routes which run from western Ukraine into the European Union.

"Much depends on the ability to export by sea. In fact, one of the reasons for the decrease in sown areas this autumn was the lack of funds for farmers due to the inability to sell grain at (global) market prices," said Denys Marchuk, deputy chair of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council.

"If the export by sea from Ukraine does not work we will see a decrease in the number of crops. I think that corn will decrease first of all," he added, noting he believed the grains initiative would continue.

Top News / World+Biz

Ukraine wheat / global food crisis / global food security / Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UCEP-SCB trains people in tailoring and dressmaking, electrical installation and maintenance, welding and other technical skills Photo: Courtesy

SCB x UCEP: Reintegrating pandemic-hit people back into the economy

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Comprehensive plan crucial for absorbing the coming food crisis'

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Not even Keynes can help us now

9h | Panorama
Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

10h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

15m | Videos
Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

15m | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

22h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday