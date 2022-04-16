Ukraine's GDP may fall between 30%-50% in 2022, finance minister says
Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) may fall between 30% and 50% this year, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said in televised comments on Saturday.
Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) may fall between 30% and 50% this year, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said in televised comments on Saturday.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.