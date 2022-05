A driver unloads a truck at a grain store during barley harvesting in the village of Zhovtneve, Ukraine, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

Ukraine is working on an international UN-led operation with navies of third countries to ensure a safe trade route for food exports, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

He did not provide further details.