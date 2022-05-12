Ukraine will not reopen gas route until it controls pipeline system

Global Economy

Reuters
12 May, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 07:04 pm

Related News

Ukraine will not reopen gas route until it controls pipeline system

Reuters
12 May, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 07:04 pm
A view shows valves, pipes and a gauge at a gas compressor station near Uzhhorod, Ukraine, October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view shows valves, pipes and a gauge at a gas compressor station near Uzhhorod, Ukraine, October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukraine will not reopen the Sokhranovka gas transit route from Russia to Europe until Kyiv obtains full control over its pipeline system, the head of operator GTSOU told Reuters on Thursday.

The company on Tuesday declared force majeure citing gas theft by Russia-backed separatists and halted flows via Sokhranovka, which account for almost a third of the gas Russia sends across Ukraine to Europe.

The pipeline runs through Ukraine's Luhansk region, part of which has been under the control of Russia-backed separatists since 2014.

"We won't open. Until full control over the asset," GTSOU boss Sergiy Makogon said in written comments.

He said Russian state gas producer Gazprom had been unaware that the separatists had started stealing gas transiting Ukraine.

"I don't think that Gazprom was aware that the (separatists) had started stealing transit gas from us."

Makogon said Gazprom could still deliver all its Europe-bound volumes by using the Sudzha transit route, which remains open.

Gazprom was not immediately available for comment.

The company has said it is not technologically possible to reroute all its supply via Sudzha, an assertion that Kyiv has said is untrue.

World+Biz

Ukraine war / Russia / Gas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beijing’s regulatory crackdown cost tech companies as much as $2 trillion of market value. Photo: Bloomberg

How useful is big tech in a Covid lockdown, really?

5h | Panorama
Dr Manzoor Ahmed. TBS TBS Sketch.

‘We need a two-to-three-year recovery plan before returning to a regular class routine’

8h | Panorama
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

9h | Panorama
The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has released trailer

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has released trailer

2h | Videos
Advantages of the world's leading corporate office

Advantages of the world's leading corporate office

2h | Videos
Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

9h | Videos
Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert