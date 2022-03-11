Ukraine speeds global rush to self-sufficiency

Global Economy

Reuters
11 March, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 07:06 pm

Related News

Ukraine speeds global rush to self-sufficiency

President Vladimir Putin’s threat to cut Europe’s energy supplies and his decree banning exports of certain products and raw materials in response to sanctions is a potent illustration of the pitfalls of trusting in free trade

Reuters
11 March, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 07:06 pm
Ukraine speeds global rush to self-sufficiency

Brexit, trade wars between the United States and China, and Covid-19 have dealt successive knocks to globalisation, and the war in Ukraine is doing fresh damage. The unprecedented speed and severity with which American, European and Russian officials have derailed supply chains is a warning to nations that have just barely emerged from the pandemic.

President Vladimir Putin's threat to cut Europe's energy supplies and his decree banning exports of certain products and raw materials in response to sanctions is a potent illustration of the pitfalls of trusting in free trade. Russian companies can no longer buy semiconductors from the world's top supplier TSMC and Russian people can't use their Visa and Mastercard overseas. Had Russia not invaded Ukraine, restrictions would not have been applied, and they would be partially wound down if Moscow agrees to withdraw. But for governments worried about being subjected to similar treatment someday, or those simply stuck in the cross-fire, the sight of the West wrecking a G20 economy over the course of just a few weeks gives food for protectionist thought.

During the pandemic, officials facing shortages of key medical equipment or electronics components rushed to onshore or re-route crucial supply chains as much as they could, with mixed success. Now, with Moscow warning of $300 per barrel oil prices and farmers panicking that lack of fertiliser will halve crop yields, this decoupling trend is now likely to accelerate.

Countries cannot quickly reduce their dependence on fossil fuels, so this may spur green transitions as governments ramp up efforts to wean themselves off imported fossil fuels. That's a good thing, but they are also more likely to slap higher taxes on imported goods to spur local production, roll out more policy favouring domestic champions and scrutinise or halt cross-border deals and investment.

Self-sufficiency also implies more global inefficiency as countries duplicate goods and services better imported, and will further increase the price of key commodities. China's push for self-reliance, for example, has led to massive overcapacity which it shovels into export markets, a tension that led to the trade war in the first place. If everyone moves in the same direction, they could quickly run out of export customers. Politicians' desire to insulate their economies from overseas ructions is perfectly understandable, and worrying.

Top News / World+Biz

Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Global Supply chain disruption

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The city of Pripyat was abandoned after the explosion of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 1986. Photo: Reuters

What are the risks at the Chernobyl nuclear plant?

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why open new banks if they chase the same customers?

7h | Panorama
As horses run a long distance on asphalt roads, their hooves start to decay and over time, their flesh gets exposed. Photo: Mumit M

Tomtoms: A tradition riding on cruelty

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The trans women who fought it out

9h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

4h | Videos
Rumors on Bipasha’s pregnancy

Rumors on Bipasha’s pregnancy

6h | Videos
Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

7h | Videos
Skib Khan to release new album

Skib Khan to release new album

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh