Ukraine is set to finalise new agreements with the International Monetary Fund after a new IMF mission from 11-17 Nov, Ukrainian central bank governor Andriy Pyshnyi said on Monday.

The governor told a briefing Ukraine had already held substantive and constructive talks with the IMF in Vienna on a whole range of issues.