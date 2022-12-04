Ukraine says ship with wheat for Ethiopia arrives, part of anti-famine push

Global Economy

Reuters
04 December, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 08:42 am

Related News

Ukraine says ship with wheat for Ethiopia arrives, part of anti-famine push

Reuters
04 December, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 08:42 am
Labourers offload bags of grains as part of relief food that was sent from Ukraine at the World Food Program (WFP) warehouse in Adama town, Ethiopia, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Labourers offload bags of grains as part of relief food that was sent from Ukraine at the World Food Program (WFP) warehouse in Adama town, Ethiopia, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

A ship with Ukrainian wheat destined for Ethiopia arrived in port on Saturday, the first vessel to sail as part of a push to send food to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Last Saturday, Ukraine and allied nations launched an initiative to export $150 million worth of grain to Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Congo, Kenya, and Yemen.

"We ship food. We ship hope," Zelenskiy said in a tweet accompanying a short clip of a vessel carrying 25,000 tonnes of wheat for Ethiopia that he said had arrived in the port of Doraleh, in neighboring Djibouti.

Zelenskiy said on Friday that by early next year, a total of around 60 ships would have delivered cargoes.

World+Biz / Africa / Europe

Ethiopia / wheat / Famine / Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Chained up and caged: How our forest department lacks in ethical treatment of rescued animals

49m | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Paara Utshab: Getting to know thy neighbour

13h | Splash
Racket-tailed Drongo on shade-tree. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Racket-tailed Drongo: 'My Bird's Tail's a tail indeed'

18h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sushi Go: Pick your favourite sushi from the running belt

23h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Pele in hospital again, fans worried

Pele in hospital again, fans worried

11h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: VAR reigns in the group stage

FIFA World Cup 2022: VAR reigns in the group stage

11h | Videos
The government is afraid of mass gathering at BNP rally: Fakhrul

The government is afraid of mass gathering at BNP rally: Fakhrul

11h | Videos
Argentina supporters' rally in Munshiganj

Argentina supporters' rally in Munshiganj

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 
Banking

Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill