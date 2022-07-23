Ukraine preparing to export grain from ports despite Russian strike - Minister

Reuters
23 July, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 08:38 pm

Ukraine preparing to export grain from ports despite Russian strike - Minister

"We continue technical preparations for the launch of exports of agricultural products from our ports," Kubrakov wrote on Facebook

Reuters
23 July, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 08:38 pm
A driver unloads a truck at a grain store during barley harvesting in the village of Zhovtneve, Ukraine, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo
A driver unloads a truck at a grain store during barley harvesting in the village of Zhovtneve, Ukraine, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

Ukraine continues to prepare to restart grain exports from its Black Sea ports despite a Russian missile strike that hit the port of Odesa on Saturday, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

Russian missiles hit the southern port of Odesa, the Ukrainian military said, threatening a landmark deal signed just the day before to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war.

Russian missiles hit Ukraine port, putting landmark grain deal at risk

"We continue technical preparations for the launch of exports of agricultural products from our ports," Kubrakov wrote on Facebook.

