Ukraine, partners launch $150 million grain export plan to help vulnerable nations

Global Economy

Reuters
27 November, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 08:43 am

Related News

Ukraine, partners launch $150 million grain export plan to help vulnerable nations

Reuters
27 November, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 08:43 am
Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Belgium&#039;s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo attend a meeting, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 26, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo attend a meeting, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 26, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hosted a summit in Kyiv with allied nations on Saturday to launch a plan to export $150 million worth of grain to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought.

The "Grain from Ukraine" initiative demonstrated global food security was "not just empty words" for Kyiv, he said.

The Kremlin says food exported from Ukraine's Black Sea ports under a UN-brokered plan has not been reaching the most vulnerable countries.

Zelenskiy said Kyiv had raised $150 million from more than 20 countries and the European Union to export grain to countries including Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia and Yemen.

"We plan to send at least 60 vessels from Ukrainian ports to countries that most face the threat of famine and drought," Zelenskiy told the gathering.

The summit was attended in-person by the prime ministers of Belgium, Poland and Lithuania and the president of Hungary. Germany and France's presidents and the head of the European Commission delivered speeches by video.

A joint statement issued after the summit said that since Russia's 24 Feb invasion of Ukraine, the world had received 10 million tons fewer agricultural products than in the same period in 2021.

"This means that the food security of millions of people around the world is seriously threatened," it said, blaming a Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports earlier in the conflict.

"We are convinced that we will jointly overcome the grave humanitarian and economic consequences of the global food crisis caused by Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine," it said.

The gathering coincided with Ukraine's annual memorial day for Holodomor, the man-made Stalin-era famine that killed millions of Ukrainians in the winter of 1932-33.

In a video address, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a contribution of 6 million euros ($6.24 million) for the transport and distribution by the World Food Programme of Ukrainian grain to Yemen and Sudan.

"The most vulnerable countries must not pay the price of a war they did not want," he said.

World+Biz / Europe

Ukraine crisis / Grain deal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In addition to trade using land ports, there has been a beneficial shift in the cross-border transportation of goods through the railway interchange focal stations recently. Photo: TBS

What Covid-19 taught us about the potential of rail connectivity with India

12m | Panorama
Honey buzzard soaring. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Honey Buzzard soaring: 'The air's buoyancy and the sun's ray are of advantage...'

19h | Panorama
Jonathan Levy. Illustration: TBS

Big tech gets derailed

23h | Panorama
Cafe Sao Paulo&#039;s interior is inspired by Latin American art. Photo: Courtesy

Cafe Sao Paulo: Authentic Brazilian cuisine in Dhanmondi

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

'Come to Paltan now'- Fakhrul to govt

'Come to Paltan now'- Fakhrul to govt

14h | Videos
Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

14h | Videos
Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

16h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court